New Sports Bar Near Kosciuszko Park Planned

Martinez Sport Bar is raring to go but still needs a city license.

Martinez Sport Bar, a new tavern and beer garden, is proposed to open at 2078 S. 8th St., bringing fresh energy to the former Salas’ Bar, which recently relocated to a larger southside space.

The upcoming sports bar, named for owner Manuel Martinez, would serve as a game-day destination with bar seating, several large-screen TVs and a seasonal outdoor area overlooking nearby Kosciuszko Park.

Plans also call for a pool table, dance floor, DJ booth and several amusement machines, according to a license application.

Since taking over the corner tavern, Martinez has made several updates to the interior, which now features laminate flooring and fresh paint. Outside, the bar makes itself known with baseball-themed signage.

Indeed, Martinez Sport Bar was so ready to go it initially opened in late May, shortly after filing its license application. It continued operations through June, hosting Ladies Night events, DJ performances and NBA Championship viewing parties, according to social media posts.

However, Martinez shared on July 1 that the business would close until July 16 “for bar arrangements,” noting plans to update followers on the tavern’s official opening date.

Meanwhile, its license application is still pending before the Milwaukee Licenses Committee, which will meet next on July 18. Martinez did not respond to a request for comment on this by Urban Milwaukee.

If approved, the bar expects to generate 100% of revenue from alcohol sales, according to the application. At this time, Martinez has no plans to serve food.

The building’s previous occupant, Salas’ Bar, operated for two years before relocating to 2179 S. 16th St., where it rebranded as Salas Pub & Grill.

The new sports bar would be the latest of a long list of bars and restaurants located in this space over the years, including El Coqui Bar, Americas Restaurant, Lounge & Beer Garden, El Rincón Restaurant, Lounge & Beer Garden, Taino’s, Pica Lounge and others.

According to city assessment records, the two-story building was constructed in 1880. It’s currently owned by Pedro Daleccio, Martinez noted in the application.

The current bar’s one-year lease began on July 1.

