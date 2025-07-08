Community Cheers Modrzejewski Playfield Reopening

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

On Tuesday, local leaders gathered in Milwaukee’s Lincoln Village neighborhood to celebrate the grand reopening of Modrzejewski Playfield — but dozens of young children beat them there.

As Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee Common Council President José G. Pérez and others gave remarks, kids of all ages swung, splashed and squealed with delight behind the podium, soaking up the late-morning sun on the brand-new playground at 1020 W. Cleveland Ave.

“Kids are already enjoying this space … and that’s, ultimately, what this is all about,” Johnson said. “This renovation is a testament to what all of us can achieve when we invest in neighborhoods. When we listen to the voices of the people who live here, we can create stronger, vibrant, safe neighborhoods all across the city.”

The playfield, one of 52 managed by Milwaukee Recreation, is nearly unrecognizable from its pre-renovation state. It now features modern playground equipment atop a bouncy rubber surfacing, painted play zones, new basketball courts and an updated splash pad. Adults will enjoy amenities like plaza seating and shade structures, while new walking paths, updated lighting, a multipurpose field, refreshed fieldhouse, remodeled restrooms and a community room improve the park experience for all.

The updates were guided by neighborhood input, with Milwaukee Recreation, the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District and Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers collaborating for a year-long community engagement effort that included meetings and door-to-door canvassing.

Mimi Reza, Milwaukee Public Schools board member and director for District 6, praised the project as “welcoming and useful for people of all ages and abilities.”

“Every child in our city should have a chance to build the physical and social skills they need to be healthy and happy,” she said.

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) contributed $3 million to the overhaul, which was first announced in 2020. A $750,000 federal grant supplemented the project.

MPS Chief Financial Officer Aycha Sawa called the expense a worthwhile investment, noting that playfield improvements will continue to benefit community members for generations to come.

“Every dollar we put into projects like Modrzejewski Playfield creates lasting value,” Sawa said. “Students who have access to quality play spaces and physical activities perform better in school, have fewer behavioral problems and develop stronger social skills. This means better outcomes for our kids and the more efficient use of our shared resources.”

Milwaukee Recreation is on a mission to revitalize all 52 of its Milwaukee play spaces, with 13 — including Modrzejewski — completed over the past six years, according to Director Brian Litzsey.

“Investing in our playfields is a truly an investment in the future of Milwaukee,” Litzsey said. “It helps create stronger communities and benefits our entire city.”

Perez, who grew up on the near South Side, touted the playfield as not just a place for fun, but a vital health resource.

“With young people being being distracted by so many sophisticated programs and devices, simple play can lose its appeal,” he said. “And if basketball rims are bent and swings are broken and the playfield has broken asphalt, it won’t be hard to blame them for not wanting to come here.”

Perez added that he frequented the park to play basketball in his youth, and later visited with his own kids prior to the renovation. However, at that time “the asphalt was all cracked up,” he said.

The playfield is named after Robert Modrzejewski, a United States Marine Corps veteran and Medal of Honor recipient. Modrzejewski, now 91 — and in good health, according to family members — graduated from Pulaski High School and UW-Milwaukee before entering the service.

Modrzejewski’s nephew, Gary, attended Tuesday’s ribbon cutting service on his behalf. “My uncle was honored 20 years ago when they initially dedicated the playground to him, and he’s honored now,” he said.

From his high school days as a 118-pound quarterback to his role as a company commander during the Vietnam War, Modrzejewski always “gave it his all,” Gary said.

“He’s very thankful for his upbringing in Milwaukee. He grew up here, and he’s glad to represent the city.”

2025 Photos

Playfield Before

