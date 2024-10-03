‘Devastating’ Break-In Leaves Food Businesses Reeling

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Anomalous and Blake Campbell were looking forward to a busy October, with a packed schedule of events for their dining concepts, Anomaly Catering and Yo’ Mama’s Kitchen.

But an overnight break-in at the business’s home base, 3800 N. Teutonia Ave., left the pair shaken and without essential supplies for their upcoming obligations.

“We had just stocked our freezer and fridge for the week, as we’re catering breakfast, lunch, and dinner for the next few days, along with two weddings,” Anomalous said in a statement.

The Campbells, who discovered the break-in Monday morning, described the incident as “devastating,” and reported “extensive damage” to the building’s kitchen, as well as a loss of food, supplies and catering equipment.

Despite the setback, the pair said they are committed to fulfilling their bookings. But they’ll need some help.

In the aftermath of the break-in, Anomaly Catering and Yo’ Mama’s Kitchen established a GoFundMe in partnership with BizStarts, a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting small businesses.

“When bad things happen to truly excellent people, we have to step up and prove there is more good in the world,” said Patrick Snyder, president at BizStarts. “This theft breaks my heart and I hope they catch the thoughtless criminals who did this.”

Donations totaled $4,015 as of Thursday morning, just under halfway to the fundraiser’s $10,000 goal.

Contributions through the GoFundMe page will go directly toward replacing stolen equipment, restocking food and supplies and covering repair costs for the kitchen, the couple said.

The Campbells have also received several pieces of equipment, including a warmer, grill and flat-top stove, but are still seeking a temporary kitchen space through Oct. 5.

“We are overwhelmed by the incredible support from BizStarts and our community, which is helping us keep our business going,” Anomalous said. “Knowing that people believe in what we do gives us the strength to push through this difficult time. We’re truly grateful for everyone’s assistance, whether it’s financial support, equipment, or simply spreading the word.”