New Event Space For Riverwalk

Two Birds Event Group is set to open The Rivulet in January.

Two Birds Event Group has another bird in the hand: The Milwaukee-based event group, led by Ramsey Renno and Tyler Curran, is preparing to open a new venue, The Rivulet, in the Historic Third Ward.

Located in the Renaissance Building at 309 N. Water St., The Rivulet is the group’s second project in the neighborhood, joining The Starling, which opened in 2022 at 102 N. Water St.

Two Birds also operates The Ivy House Filament and The Society. The newest addition is set to host its first events in January.

Rivulet, meaning “small stream,” is a nod to the venue’s placement along the Milwaukee River; its waterfront patio was a key selling point for the group.

“We’ve seen with all of our venues that an outdoor element is so desirable, and it’s even better when we can add water,” Curran said in a statement. “We are excited to expand our presence in the Third Ward community and create happy memories for people in this special space.”

The event space is slated to receive minor updates throughout the coming months, as Two Birds implements its signature botanical decor and warm lighting to create “a fresh, urban sanctuary in a historic building.”

However, architectural elements including exposed Cream City brick and timber ceiling beams, will remain intact, according to the group. The venue has a seated capacity of 225 and features a private dressing room.

In addition to event venues, Two Birds oversees “a family of hospitality brands” including Milwaukee Airwaves, a DJ and production company and The Journey, a wedding and event planning service.

As the company continues to grow its presence in Milwaukee, sustainability remains at the forefront of its operations, said Jenna Renno, director of corporate and community relations for Two Birds.

“The event industry is fraught with waste,” she said, noting that the group has taken steps to reduce its impact by becoming a Milwaukee Riverkeeper member and teaming up with Plastic Free Milwaukee to eliminate single-use plastics.

“We’re doing little things where we can — recycling and composting and stuff — but we’re always thinking about what else we can do to prove that we’re committed to sustainability for our industry,” Renno said.

An upcoming project will provide ample opportunity for Two Birds to do just that. Along with its Third Ward venue, the group is preparing to open an additional event space, Prairie Springs on Park, in partnership with the Urban Ecology Center.

The eco-friendly event space is slated to open next spring.

“It’s a really beautiful partnership, because we’re really, really interested in sustainability, and that’s a big part of our mission and values as a company,” Renno said.

More information about Prairie Springs on Park will be available in the coming days.

