Nepali and Indian Restaurant Opens in Bay View

Himalayan Yak brings, curries, korma and momos to former site of Riviera Maya.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Himalayan Yak arrived in Bay View last week after several months of quiet preparation. Led by Laxman Gurung, the new restaurant at 2321 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. specializes in Nepali and Indian cuisine, offering a diverse menu for buffet-style lunch and full-service dinner.

Located in the former home of Riviera Maya, Himalayan Yak has personalized the space with a series of subtle updates. A madal drum, sarangi and singing bowl — traditional musical instruments from Nepal — greet guests at the door. Additional touches, like a neon Himalayan Yak sign and crisscrossing rows of Tibetan prayer flags, add to the ambiance.

Inside, the dining room features low-top tables and booths, as well as prints of mountain landscapes, food items and more set against the restaurant’s sunset orange walls. The result is a space that feels far removed from the bustling neighborhood outside — a sense that only deepens as dishes begin to arrive at the table.

Chili momos, one of several appetizers available, offer a shareable bite to begin the meal. The meat-filled dumplings bring a hint of heat, nestled into a pile of saucy roasted peppers and onions.

Other standout starters include deep-fried chicken pakora, masala chicken wings and lamb sekuwa (grilled marinated lamb).

An extensive entree selection features familiar favorites such as korma, biryani and various curries, along with thukpa, or noodle soup. Vegan and vegetarian dishes are given their own categories, showcasing options like chana masala, mushroom curry and okra masala, all emphasizing beans, lentils and vegetables.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

From the tandoor, or clay oven, guests can expect chicken and shrimp, as well as several specialty kebabs like Himalayan mix grill, boti kebab, seekh kebab and jungle kebab — featuring boneless chicken marinated with yogurt, cashews and mint.

Accompaniments such as flavored naan, bhatura, kulcha and papadum, as well as condiments like pickles, chutneys and raita, are available.

Desserts include gulab jamun, kheer, kulfi and mango pudding.

Himalayan Yak is still awaiting its liquor license, but plans to add alcoholic beverages to its menu eventually. In addition to full-service dinner, the restaurant offers a lunch buffet and all-day carryout; however, delivery services are temporarily suspended. The restaurant is offering a 15% opening discount through Oct. 13.

Himalayan Yak’s hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Photos