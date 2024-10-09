New Event Space Is About Sustainability

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

For Two Birds, sustainability is the main event. And the group’s latest project, created in partnership with the Urban Ecology Center (UEC), will be its greenest yet.

Prairie Springs on Park, located at 1420 E. Park Pl., is set to open next April. The venue, formerly a dilapidated warehouse in Riverside Park, is being transformed through renovations to make it both attractive and eco-friendly.

The completed project will feature a 100-person covered patio; large, bird-safe glass windows; a 75-person balcony; and a 500-square-foot outdoor field that can be activated for ceremonies, team-building and more.

With capacity for up to 300 guests, Prairie Springs on Park will be the largest yet for Two Birds, led by Ramsey Renno and Tyler Curran.

As the venue progresses, the UEC is continuing to raise funds for an adjacent community green space. In the future, revenue generated from Prairie Springs on Park will directly support UEC’s mission-based environmental education and outdoor recreation programs.

Sustainability has been a pillar of Two Birds since the group ventured into venue ownership five years ago, said Jenna Renno, director of corporate and community relations for Two Birds. “This is a really beautiful partnership, because we’re really, really interested in sustainability — that’s a big part of our mission and values as a company,” she noted. “Being able to partner with Urban Ecology Center and just be committed to the sustainability feature of this industry and have a venue that does that, it’s wonderful.”

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

In addition to participating in recycling and composting programs, Two Birds works with Petals for Patients, an organization that collects gently used wedding florals and repurposes them into bouquets for hospice patients. The group is also partnered with organizations like Plastic Free MKE, Milwaukee Riverkeeper, Harbor District and One Tree Planted.

“We are thrilled to partner with Two Birds to bring the Urban Ecology Center’s vision for Prairie Springs on Park to life in the spring of 2025,” said Jen Hense, executive director at UEC. “We admire Ramsey, Tyler and their team’s approach to creating memorable spaces and events across Milwaukee and look forward to working together.”

The news follows Two Birds’ recent announcement of another new venue, The Rivulet, which is set to open in January. The group also operates The Ivy House, Filament and The Society.

Renderings