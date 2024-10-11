Dollar General Closing Riverwest Store

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Dollar General is closing its store at 1300 E. Locust St. If the building-spanning banner wasn’t enough indication, a representative of the company confirmed the news on Friday.

The decision was the result of “a thorough review,” the company said in an email, and is expected to complete by mid-November. In the meantime, the store is offering final sales on all products.

After the closure, employees will have the opportunity to transfer to nearby stores, according to the company.

Dollar General’s decade-long presence at the location was marked by controversy, as neighborhood objections regularly arose during its annual license renewal process.

In 2023, the Milwaukee Common Council suspended the store’s license for nearly three weeks due to concerns about excessive littering, ongoing complaints from neighbors, and failure to comply with the plan of operation.

In 2015, the store was the site of an armed robbery that led to a police officer-involved shooting.

Founded in 1939 in Scottsville, Kentucky, Dollar General bills itself as an affordable general store with a mission to serve others. Today, the company operates more than 20,000 stores in 48 states, including six locations in the City of Milwaukee.

Milwaukee attorney Brian Randall, of Amundsen Davis, is listed as the non-owner registered agent for each of the company’s Milwaukee locations. Randall did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Area Alderman Jonathan Brostoff told Urban Milwaukee via email that he is aware of the closure but has no further details about the reasons behind it or what might replace the store.

The food dealer’s license for the Riverwest store is set to expire Nov. 21. The store is expected to continue its regular hours, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, until the closure.

