Milwaukee Bucks Reveal New Food and Drink Offerings Before Tip Off

New menu includes several new burgers, foot-long hot dogs and two types of cinnamon rolls.

Buckets, baskets and dunks: prepare to see all three on the basketball court and in concession stands at Fiserv Forum.

On Monday, the Milwaukee Bucks debuted a brand new lineup of food and beverages, with options including crispy fried chicken buckets from The Cluckery, baskets of savory nachos and an array of chips, pretzel bites and more for endless dipping and dunking.

“This is one of my favorite days, because we take food and beverage extremely seriously,” said Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin, touting the arena’s emphasis on “surprising and delighting” fans.

Along with two food-laden tables and a packed dessert cart, reporters got a glimpse of the arena’s new Jameson Bar during Monday’s preview event. Located on the main concourse at Section 104, the new addition offers a full-service bar with an emphasis on Irish whiskey.

Additional beverages include Wisconsinitis Cream Ale from 3 Sheeps Brewing Company, which will be sold throughout the entire arena. Hooptea, a basketball-themed spiked iced tea, will be available at Twelve Point Taproom locations and select bars and beer outlets.

When it comes to cocktails, merch-minded fans should opt for a double — each one comes with a free souvenir shaker cup.

Attendees can also look forward to 10 new menu items at stands throughout the arena, as well as nine additional offerings — including an upgraded dessert cart — for suite holders.

The MECCA Burger Bar has expanded its menu with two new handhelds: the MKE Burger, featuring a burger patty, a brat patty, beer cheese and caramelized onions and the Greek Burger, topped with feta cheese and cucumber-tomato relish.

Sweet Spot, the dessert stand located at Section 206, will serve classic cinnamon rolls and bacon bourbon cinnamon rolls; both are warm, gooey and comforting to the last bite.

Mezzanine Club will offer a Johnsonville pastrami dog and a foot-long elote hot dog to its menu. Meanwhile, at Smoke Stack BBQ, fans will find barbecue pork nachos and barbecue pork sandwiches.

New flavors from Cedar Crest ice cream will also be available this season, along with poppable pretzel bites from Pretzel Palace.

An upgraded menu for the suites includes perch tacos, birria tacos, veggie potstickers, barbacoa nachos, a relish tray, chilled shrimp cocktail, fried chicken basket, popcorn bucket, chips and dips bucket and a dessert cart featuring cakes, pastries, baked goods, ice cream and allergy-friendly treats from Bunny’s Bite.

Mason Gohlke, vice president of hospitality for Fiserv Forum, said the new additions were influenced by fan feedback. “During the course of the off-season, we really took a lot of time to go through fan surveys,” he said. “It really helped develop a menu that met a lot of different variety, a lot of different preferences from our fans that are entering the entering the arena.”

Following an away matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, the Bucks will return to Fiserv Friday for their home opener against the Chicago Bulls.

A concessions map of Fiserv Forum is available to view online.

