Since opening in May, Brisa Do Mar has presented itself as a laid-back destination for Mediterranean-inspired meals, offering a robust dinner menu, cocktails and live entertainment for evening enjoyment.

Now, the restaurant, 509 E. Erie St., is expanding its offerings to target the morning crowd, inviting diners to kickstart their weekends with sausage and feta-stuffed omelets, pumpkin spice waffles and breakfast casseroles.

Officially launched on Oct. 18, Brisa Do Mar’s brunch is available every Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The menu reflects Chef-Owner Ramsés Alvaréz‘s approach to dining, prioritizing both elegance and comfort with a selection of egg dishes, toasts, fresh salads, pancakes and more.

Standouts include cocotte de poulet, a Greek casserole featuring lemon chicken, potatoes, broccoli and herbed ricotta cheese. For a sweet tooth, there’s stuffed brulee French toast, filled with ricotta cheese and raisins, then caramelized until crisp. Basic avocado toast is elevated with a hint of aleppo pepper and basil, while wood-roasted salmon adds panache to the classic eggs benedict.

A full menu is available to view online.

In addition to brunch, Brisa Do Mar is open daily from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner. Reservations are available to book online.

Taco-Focused Food Truck Opening Restaurant

A popular downtown food truck is poised to expand its menu and customer base with a permanent location on the South Side. Mr. Taco, which maintains a regular presence on Water Street, plans to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant at 2531 W. National Ave., the current site of Taqueria el Toro. The existing restaurant will continue operations until Mr. Taco is ready to take over — ideally in early 2025, said Vanessa Molina, who runs Mr. Taco with her husband, Julio Equihua. “Don’t get me wrong, we love our food trucks,” Molina told Urban Milwaukee in an interview. “We’ve always loved doing that, but we just wanted to try something new.”

Cafe in Former Pabst Brewery Quietly Closes

Bon Bon Shop bid farewell to the Brewery District in August after just four months in business. The cafe, which served boba tea, coffee and pastries, opened at 1259 N. 10th St. in April. In its early days, co-owner Dominique Yang said the business was a popular spot for morning commuters passing through for an early-morning coffee to-go. In the afternoon, it attracted larger groups of boba tea drinkers seeking a midday boost. In addition to Stone Creek Coffee, fruit teas, milk teas and smoothies, Bon Bon Shop offered French macarons and an assortment of packaged snacks including madeleines, chocolates, cookies and Kinder products. The cafe’s French flair was a result of Yang’s upbringing in France; she spent most of her life there before moving to the United States 10 years ago.

Fonzie-Themed Italian Deli Opening at 3rd Street Market Hall

“Ayyyyy!” An upcoming addition to 3rd Street Market Hall will dish up Italian deli favorites while honoring “Happy Days” character Arthur Fonzarelli. Gregory Kieckbusch and Tim Szuta, owners of Rod & Makk, plan to open Fonzarelli’s Italian Deli in a hawker stall at the downtown food hall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave. Also known as Fonzie, the sitcom’s greaser has become a beloved symbol in Milwaukee, and in 2009 was commemorated with a statue, the Bronze Fonz, along the RiverWalk. “We’re excited to add Fonzarelli’s to the lineup at 3rd St. Market Hall,” Kieckbusch said in a statement. “We know this concept is going to fill a need at the Market Hall and are excited for this expansion of our footprint in the hall.”

‘Homestyle’ Restaurant Planned For Capitol Drive

After more than three years at the helm of Bill the Butcher, Latoya James is ready to pursue her next project. The 18-year industry veteran sold the business earlier this month and is now turning her attention to a new venture, Toya’s Homestyle Kitchen. The upcoming restaurant, specializing in American food, is preparing to open next month at 3326 W. Capitol Dr. “I’m just looking to bring something different — something that feels more homestyle, like you’re in your own kitchen cooking,” James said. Now a seasoned chef, James spent her childhood in the kitchen with elder relatives who showed her the way. “I’ve always been cooking,” she said. “I used to sit back and watch my grandparents and my mom cook — I used to help.”

Victorian-Inspired Teahouse Opening In Dubble Dutch Hotel

Agency is preparing to expand operations at Dubbel Dutch later this month, debuting a daytime tea and pastry concept that will see the cocktail bar transition from Campari to chamomile. Novel Tea Room is set to begin its soft opening on Sunday, Oct. 20 at the hotel, 817 N. Marshall St. Its sister concept, Agency, relocated to the building in August after moonlighting for several months at Discourse’s downtown cafe, Like Agency, Novel will focus on contemporary interpretations of traditional beverages; in this case, tea. Founder Ryan Castelaz and his team have already showcased their prowess with drinks like the Parisian, a matcha-based latte that has become a staple on the Discourse menu and Big, Wig, Beautiful, a Pride Month special made with bubblegum oolong tea. There’s more to come at Novel, which plans to showcase 30 varieties of tea, along with experimental pastries and a selection of rare books — all with a Victorian-inspired ambience.

Where to Celebrate Dia de los Muertos in Milwaukee

Though beautiful year-round, Forest Home Cemetery & Arboretum is especially breathtaking in autumn, when its thousands of trees burst into rich gold and scarlet foliage. The effect is only magnified in late October, as vibrant cempazuchitl flowers, glowing candles and calaveras begin to adorn graveside ofrendas in anticipation of Día de Los muertos. Also known as Day of the Dead, the cultural celebration is meant to honor and remember loved ones who have passed away. With roots in Mexican indigenous traditions and Catholic influences, the holiday centers on ofrendas (alters) filled with photos, food, beverages and favorite items of the departed. Despite falling just after Halloween and featuring similar imagery, Día de los muertos is a distinct holiday, taking place Nov. 1 and 2. One of the city’s largest celebrations is held at the southside cemetery, 2405 W. Forest Home Ave., featuring a 5k run/walk, food trucks, local vendors, face painting, traditional music and dance, altars to the dead and much more.

4th Base Eschews Menu In Favor of Chef-Customer Creations

In the 1970s in San Francisco, there was a restaurant called Le Bouef, where cuts of beef were displayed next to a colorful selection of fresh veggies. When a customer wanted steak, the meat was cut to order and served exactly the way he or she wanted it, with or without sauce. The restaurant was unique, and the meat was always a cut above. At 4th Base Restaurant, 5117 W. National Ave., they have taken this concept a few steps further, and instead of a menu, they display a variety of meat and seafood and let the customer design their meal. You will notice there are no prices, but trust the chef, because the prices are fair, and like Le Bouef in San Francisco, the food is superb. What do you want for lunch? You need to figure that out and tell your server. The possibilities are seemingly endless. It may appear overwhelming, however, there are suggestions on two chalkboards, one for entrees and the other for appetizers. From the chalkboard, you can order a Hot Ham Sandwich, a Hot Roast Beef Sandwich, or a Steak Sandwich. Appetizers include Wings, Bacon-Wrapped Scallops, Chili-Thai Shrimp, a Crab-Stuffed Portobello, and Caprese Salad. If you do not see what you want on the board, your server will fill you in with multiple choices starting with a variety of sauces such as teriyaki, marinara, alfredo and garlic butter. Then you choose a protein, seafood, beef or pork, a carb, rice or pasta, and if you wish, a veggie.

Airport Lands New Dining Options

Dollar General Closing Riverwest Store

Dollar General is closing its store at 1300 E. Locust St. If the building-spanning banner wasn’t enough indication, a representative of the company confirmed the news on Friday. The decision was the result of “a thorough review,” the company said in an email, and is expected to complete by mid-November. In the meantime, the store is offering final sales on all products. After the closure, employees will have the opportunity to transfer to nearby stores, according to the company. Dollar General’s decade-long presence at the location was marked by controversy, as neighborhood objections regularly arose during its annual license renewal process.

High-End Sushi Restaurant Coming to Walker’s Point

DAG Home-Makase has rapidly gained popularity as one of Milwaukee’s most sought-after sushi experiences, despite not having a permanent location. Founded by chef Worawit Boonyapituksakul as an in-home pop-up, the traveling concept has since made appearances at Twisted Path Distillery and Easy Tyger — with reservations consistently selling out in minutes. Soon, Home-Makase will have a home of its own. Boonyapituksakul, also known as Chef Ray, plans to launch the concept at 1033 S. 1st St. under the name 1033 Omakase, according to a license application. He’s partnering with Cherry Phetleung for the venture. The small-format restaurant is a perfect fit for Chef Ray, who limits his intimate dinners to just a handful of guests each. Formerly home to 1033, the restaurant space features a 14-seat bar with a kitchen space at its center. It was remodeled extensively in early 2023, adopting a grungy-chic personality—think burgundy valances and abstract murals—reflective of its former establishment. Cherry noted that while the space will receive minor adjustments to accommodate the new business, the bar is likely to remain a focal point.

80s-Themed Bar Planned For King Drive

Get ready to relive the glory days of 1980s pop culture at Summer of ’85, a new bar and restaurant set to open in Bronzeville next spring. That means Springsteen and Madonna — just don’t expect Nirvana. Plus U2, Blondie and music still on MTV. Beyond the soundtrack, the business plans to embody the 80s from top to bottom — or rather, mohawk to legwarmers.

Sandwich Shop Planned For Enderis Park

Rasheema McKnight has fond memories of eating subs and ice cream from The Chocolate Factory as a child — an experience she’s now channeling into her latest venture, Harley’s Chopped Sandwiches. The upcoming restaurant, slated to open in early 2025 at 7211-7213 W. Burleigh St., will be McKnight’s first solo culinary business, but she’s no stranger to the kitchen. “I wanted to be a chef when I was growing up,” she said. “I have a lot of siblings — a lot of family members — and we used to always cook.”

