Airport Lands New Dining Options

Sandwiches, doughnuts, cinnamon rolls and soft pretzels coming soon to terminals C and D.

What’s the deal with airline food? In Milwaukee, at least, it’s expanding.

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport will soon be home to three new dining concepts: a combination Cinnabon and Auntie Anne’s, a quick-service café called Bonne Terre and a Dunkin’ store.

The first two restaurants will be the seventh and eighth for Concourse D, which is currently home to Nonna Bartolotta’s, Garden District Kitchen & Bar, Starbucks, Dunkin’, Great American Bagel Bakery and a Farmer’s Fridge vending machine.

Bonne Terre will be operated by SSP America, a Virginia-based company specializing in food service for airports and train stations. The proposed menu includes breakfast sandwiches, quiche, deli sandwiches, paninis, salads, pastries and packaged snacks such as pretzels, cookies, trail mix and hummus. Beverages include coffee, espresso, tea, hot chocolate, and a selection of canned and bottled drinks.

Construction costs for the 2,122-square-foot cafe are estimated at an eye-popping $2.1 million, according to a permit application filed by Shea Design. An opening date for the business has not yet been announced.

The combined Cinnabon/Auntie Anne’s plans to convert 1,027 square feet of terminal seating into a counter-service bakery selling cinnamon rolls, soft pretzels, coffee and more. Auntie Anne’s operates more than 1,000 locations across the country, including one in Concourse C at the Milwaukee airport, 5300 S. Howell Ave.

The two comfort food favorites have partnered to open several combination restaurants, including locations in Menomonee Falls and Chicago. The airport location will be operated by V&J Foods, LLC, which lists Tim Foster as its registered agent.

Dunkin’, known for its breakfast items, coffee and doughnuts, is planned to open in Concourse C, serving those flying Southwest and United. The counter-service cafe will be located near an existing Chili’s restaurant and Paradies gift shop.

Darin Iverson is the registered agent for the new Dunkin’, which is set to open in November, according to a license application. Remodeling is in progress at the 270-square-foot cafe site.

The new additions will join the airport’s 18 existing dining options, offering a wide variety of food and beverages for travelers.

A representative of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport told Urban Milwaukee that each of the concepts are still early in the process, noting that details have not yet been finalized.

