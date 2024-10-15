Where to Celebrate Dia de los Muertos in Milwaukee

Also known as Day of the Dead, a wide range of events offer many ways to recognize the holiday.

Though beautiful year-round, Forest Home Cemetery & Arboretum is especially breathtaking in autumn, when its thousands of trees burst into rich gold and scarlet foliage. The effect is only magnified in late October, as vibrant cempazuchitl flowers, glowing candles and calaveras begin to adorn graveside ofrendas in anticipation of Día de Los muertos.

Also known as Day of the Dead, the cultural celebration is meant to honor and remember loved ones who have passed away. With roots in Mexican indigenous traditions and Catholic influences, the holiday centers on ofrendas (alters) filled with photos, food, beverages and favorite items of the departed.

Despite falling just after Halloween and featuring similar imagery, Día de los muertos is a distinct holiday, taking place Nov. 1 and 2.

One of the city’s largest celebrations is held at the southside cemetery, 2405 W. Forest Home Ave., featuring a 5k run/walk, food trucks, local vendors, face painting, traditional music and dance, altars to the dead and much more.

This year’s free event is set for Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Several additional celebrations are set to take place in the coming weeks, catering to a wide range of preferences, from tradition-focused to tequila-based.

Catrina’s Market

Enjoy food, drinks and handmade products from Latine entrepreneurs at Catrina’s Market. The event, set for Saturday, Nov. 2, is the result of a collaboration between 3rd Street Market Hall and Mercadera Market.

It will take place from 11 a.m. to. 5 p.m. at 275 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Día de Los muertos at The Domes

Mitchell Park Domes will host its annual Day of the Dead celebration on Friday, Oct. 25. The family friendly event, held at 524 S. Layton Blvd., will feature mariachi music, dancing, crafts and bilingual storytelling. The desert dome will be decorated for the occasion, which runs after-hours from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are available to purchase online.

Vault

Octopus tostada, mezcal-cured lamb and pheasant mole are on the menu at Vault’s Día de los muertos-inspired dinner. Chefs Adam Miller, Chris Paulos and Jamie Nelson will prepare the five-course meal, paired with a selection of Don Julio tequila.

The dinner is set for Monday, Oct. 28 at Vault, located inside Associated Bank River Center, 111 E. Kilbourn Ave. Tickets are available to purchase online.

Latino Arts

Several upcoming performances and exhibits will be held at Latino Arts in observance of Día de los muertos. This year’s event puts particular emphasis on expanding the community’s understanding of the cultural holiday, including how it is celebrated outside of Mexico, Latino Arts shared on its website.

On Nov. 1, Los Angeles-based Grupo Bella will perform Mexican folk music at the venue, 1028 S. 9th St., accompanied by the Latino Arts Strings Program. Tickets for the 7 p.m. performance are available to purchase online.

The arts center will also host a special edition of Cafe con Arte on Oct. 23, inviting attendees to tour the Day of the Dead Ofrendas exhibit while enjoying fresh churros and coffee. English tours will take place from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. with Spanish tours beginning at 9:30 a.m. Tickets are available online.

The ofrendas, created by students, local artists, community organizations and Milwaukee’s Mexican Consulate, are also available for self-guided tours from Oct. 23 through Nov. 15, with an opening reception set for Nov. 1 at 5 p.m.

Gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Visitors are asked to contribute a $1 donation.

Additional events, including a themed sip and paint night and a “lunch and learn” session are scheduled throughout October and November.

Latino Family Expo

Head to South Division High School, 1515 W. Lapham Blvd., on Saturday, Oct. 26 for indoor trick-or-treating, community resources, live entertainment and more. The 13th annual Latino Family Expo & Festival is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with plenty of family-friendly activities and free admission.

For more information, or to RSVP, visit the event website.

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

Learn about Día de los muertos and celebrate Mexican culture at Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum on Nov. 2. The event, held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2220 N. Terrace Ave., will feature traditional Aztec dancers and an interactive dance demonstration, as well as a live mother-daughter Catrina performance.

Guests are encouraged to bring cash for an on-site food truck. For more information , or to purchase tickets, visit the event website.

Milwaukee Art Museum

With a strong focus on visuals and aesthetics, Día de Los muertos finds a fitting home at the Milwaukee Art Museum. On Sunday, Oct. 20, the museum, 700 N. Art Museum Dr., will host families for an all-day celebration featuring a community ofrendas, hands-on art activities, dance and music performances and more.

The event, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is included with museum admission; kids 12 and under are free. Featured artists and performers are available to view online.

Walker’s Point Center for the Arts

Walker’s Point Center for the Arts is gearing up for the 32nd installment of its Día de los muertos exhibition, set to open Nov, 1. This year’s theme, Bridging Communities / Conectando Comunidades, signifies more than three decades of “centering and uplifting” the tradition in Walker’s Point and beyond, the organization said on its website.

The arts center is currently accepting art and vendor submissions for the upcoming event. Additional information is available online.

This article may be updated with additional events



