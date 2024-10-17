‘Homestyle’ Restaurant Planned For Capitol Drive

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

After more than three years at the helm of Bill the Butcher, Latoya James is ready to pursue her next project. The 18-year industry veteran sold the business earlier this month and is now turning her attention to a new venture, Toya’s Homestyle Kitchen.

The upcoming restaurant, specializing in American food, is preparing to open next month at 3326 W. Capitol Dr.

“I’m just looking to bring something different — something that feels more homestyle, like you’re in your own kitchen cooking,” James said.

Now a seasoned chef, James spent her childhood in the kitchen with elder relatives who showed her the way. “I’ve always been cooking,” she said. “I used to sit back and watch my grandparents and my mom cook — I used to help.”

As an adult, James began her professional journey at a small business in Franklin Heights. The initial gig eventually “bloomed” into a full career, she said, leading her to purchase Bill the Butcher in 2021.

The location at 3533 W. North Ave., provided more space, allowing James to perfect her signature dishes, ranging from lobster tails to fried pork chops. Meanwhile, she continued to operate the retail side of the business, offering fresh meats, seafood and other grocery items to the neighborhood.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

That chapter concluded last week when James officially handed over the business to its new owner, Kulvir Singh.

Toya’s Homestyle Kitchen would fill the 2,211-square-foot space that formerly housed Captain D’s, a seafood restaurant. The new business includes a drive-thru, but will also have space for on-site dining.

A proposed menu features a diverse selection of meat and seafood, including chicken wings, pork chop dinners, catfish fillets, and a variety of seafood options like fried shrimp and lobster bites.

The restaurant would also offer sandwiches like bacon cheeseburgers and po’boys, as well as a variety of salads and sides such as fried green tomatoes, okra, hush puppies and coleslaw.

Toya’s Homestyle Kitchen will not serve alcohol.

James has no plans to alter to the building, noting that the space was already in good condition when she took over. Depending on final inspection timelines, James said she’s pushing for an opening date in mid-November.

James said she’s looking forward to joining the community, and hopes to hire staff from the surrounding neighborhoods.

Interested parties can email resumes to homestylekitchenmke@gmail.com, or keep an eye on the business’s social media page for announcements about an upcoming hiring event.

Once open, the restaurant’s proposed hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.