Fonzie-Themed Italian Deli Opening at 3rd Street Market Hall

“Ayyyyy!” An upcoming addition to 3rd Street Market Hall will dish up Italian deli favorites while honoring “Happy Days” character Arthur Fonzarelli.

Gregory Kieckbusch and Tim Szuta, owners of Rod & Makk, plan to open Fonzarelli’s Italian Deli in a hawker stall at the downtown food hall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Also known as Fonzie, the sitcom’s greaser has become a beloved symbol in Milwaukee, and in 2009 was commemorated with a statue, the Bronze Fonz, along the RiverWalk.

“We’re excited to add Fonzarelli’s to the lineup at 3rd St. Market Hall,” Kieckbusch said in a statement. “We know this concept is going to fill a need at the Market Hall and are excited for this expansion of our footprint in the hall.”

Fonzarelli’s will fill the space most recently occupied by Yummy Bowl. The concept focuses on handhelds such as Italian beef and meatball sandwiches, as well as appetizers and baked pastas.

Sandwiches, showcasing locally sourced breads from Peter Sciortino Bakery, will be served with a side of potato chips. Additional menu items include baked mostaccioli, pasta salad, garlic cheese bread, cannoli and tiramisu.

The vendor stall, currently manned by plush versions of Nintendo’s Mario and Luigi, is set to open on Friday, Oct. 18.

Will Fonzie actor Henry Winkler visit when he’s in Milwaukee Oct. 23 for a speaking engagement? Will he hit a jukebox? Jump a shark? Time will tell.

3rd Street Market operations manager Jaime Jacobs said the deli will be an ideal addition to the hall’s vendor lineup. “These guys bring such enthusiasm to the market hall,” she said of Kieckbusch and Szuta.

“From their unique take on classic comfort food to the nostalgic decor of their stations, they’ve thought of every detail. The sandwiches on this menu are craveable — just what we needed to enhance the offerings here.”

Kieckbusch and Szuta joined forces last year to launch Rod & Makk, focusing on fun and nostalgic offerings such as giant mozzarella sticks and specialty macaroni and cheese.

Separately, the partners operate Makk’n’Cheese and Alphonso’s The Original Pizzeria. They said the vendor stall has so far been a success.

“We’re believers in this great hub for local food and beverage operators to grow while exploring creative, fun concepts,” Kieckbusch said.

3rd Street Market Hall is currently home to 20 vendors including 3rd Street Market Bar, Rod & Makk, Brew City Brand, Goodland Greens, Kawa, Criollo Rotisserie Chicken, Smokin’ Jack’s BBQ, Pho Spot MKE, Anytime Arepa, Dawg City, Mr. Wings, Kompali, Pizza Shuttle slice shop, Strange Town, Shuckers Crab Shack & Oyster Bar, Wok Downtown, Mr. Dye’s Pies, Dairyland Old-Fashioned Frozen Custard and Hamburgers, The City Fountain and Mid-Way Bakery.

The food hall is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bar hours differ slightly.

Fonzarelli’s is the second Happy Days-themed establishment to open in the city in recent years. A bar named Happy Days Day Bar operated briefly at the Sherman Phoenix Marketplace in 2022-23.