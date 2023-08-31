Cheers Would Replace Happy Days At Sherman Phoenix

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Sherman Phoenix said happy trails to Happy Days earlier this summer. The sitcom-inspired bar took its leave from the marketplace on July 8, after nine months in business; however, a new bar is already set to take its place.

What’s more, the upcoming business is also inspired by a popular TV show. Cheers, a project of Mirian Goodson, could open as soon as Oct. 1 at Sherman Phoenix, 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave.

The new bar is slated for a 1,195-square-foot, second-floor space within the marketplace, which is already home to 20 small, locally-owned businesses including Buffalo Boss, Confectionately Yours, Junior’s Smoked BBQ and Lush Gourmet Popcorn, as well as wellness, business, beauty and art-focused vendors.

Cheers would take over Happy Days’ previous role as the sole alcohol vendor in the building.

As of now, the vendor stall is still outfitted with Happy Days decor; the bar curated its dark and moody atmosphere with a combination of blackout walls, neon backlighting and pendant lights that cast a red glow throughout the bar. A fireplace set into the countertop further added to the overall drama.

Prior to Happy Days, Vibez Creative Arts hosted art classes and events in the space.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Goodson has been a player in the Milwaukee bar scene for a number of years, gaining experience as a bar manager and co-owner of various establishments. She also assisted with the opening of Lounge 340 and helped run Diamonds Pub & Grill.

Back in 2019, Goodson, along with a business partner, made plans to open T and P Grub Pub, a bar and restaurant, at 6315 W. Fond du Lac Ave. Rosetta Bond, owner of 1700 Pull Up Restaurant, was also in on the venture. But that bar never opened.

A liquor license for Cheers is pending approval before the Milwaukee Common Council. The bar, according to its license application, is guaranteed occupancy at the marketplace for two years, until Sept. 1, 2025.

Once open, hours of operation for Cheers will be from 10 a.m. to midnight daily.

Sherman Phoenix has seen a number of changes within its walls over the course of the past several months. In May, longtime vendor Funky Fresh Spring Rolls announced its departure from the marketplace, with plans to focus on wholesale operations.

A new vendor, Planted Vibes, is slated to take its place. The fully plant-based restaurant is slated to open this fall.

Goodson did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.