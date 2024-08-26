Pop-Up Cocktail Bar Relocating to Dubbel Dutch

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A pop-up cocktail bar that got its start inside a downtown cafe will soon have a home of its own.

Agency, touted as the nation’s first fully hybrid cocktail lounge, is set to open at 817 N. Marshall St. on Aug. 31, filling the tavern space at Dubbel Dutch hotel.

The cocktail bar first gained a following at Discourse, 1020 N. Broadway, operating after-hours and serving all of its cocktails in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic formats.

Agency’s dual menu has been a pillar of the business since its inception in early 2024.

“Our mission at Agency is to inspire a social movement around conscious drinking, giving our guests the choice to enjoy their drinks with or without alcohol while still experiencing the sophistication, comfort, and charm of a world-class cocktail bar,” said Robert Colletta, partner and director of photography for Agency, in a statement. “We want Agency to be the place where people come together to explore and celebrate the special moments in their lives.”

The standalone location will allow Agency to introduce new experiences and explore additional collaborations, including a lineup of guest chefs to elevate the lounge’s food program. It will also enable the business to fully customize its aesthetic, something the pop-up format previously limited.

“We’re thrilled to write the next chapter in this location’s history,” Colletta said. “We’ve elevated the charm and luxury of the historic space with careful mind to lighting and ambiance.”

Colletta said the new layout sets “intimate pockets of warmth” against a backdrop of “dramatic Victorian architecture,” aiming to accommodate a wide variety of guest experiences.

The completed cocktail lounge will include three distinct areas: a 16-seat lounge, a 24-seat private patio and an event venue, or “drinking salon” for groups of up to 12.

Agency’s opening menu will feature a number of familiar drinks from the lounge’s previous location, including Saturn (gin, passionfruit, pistachio orgeat, ginger, rose water) and Black Widow (whiskey, black sesame, tamari, banana, coconut, egg whites, red wine).

Guests may also recognize the toasted coconut yogurt clarified pina colada, which won the Turner Hall Tiki Takedown in April, as well as the Ghost Mango, an experimental cocktail inspired by the beloved Thai dessert, mango sticky rice. The fragrant cocktail is further enhanced with pandan dry ice fog, a house-made mango granita sidecar and black sesame tapioca pearl crackers misted with ume vinegar.

These cocktails join more than a dozen others on the menu, which also features classics like martinis and old fashioneds.

Agency’s non-alcoholic menu relies on The Free Spirits Company to deliver the flavor sans alcohol.

In addition to the set menu, Agency will offer a Dealer’s Choice program, giving bartenders the freedom to craft custom beverages based on guest input.

“We’re excited to really get experimental and playful with the dealer’s choice cocktails,” said Kat Doughty, operating partner and beverage director for Agency. “As a drink maker, it’s exciting to have the opportunity to be creative on the fly and see what kind of magic you can conjure. I can’t wait to see what our team is able to create in our new home.”

As an added twist, each drink will influenced by the bartending pouring it. Lead bartender Alanna Szezech, for example, is known to incorporate wild ingredients into her cocktails. The mixologist, formerly of The Chef’s Table, also serves as a forager for Agency.

Additional experiences will include 90-minute cocktail tasting menus available in alcoholic, non-alcoholic and hybrid formats; champagne and caviar service in collaboration with Ardent and a rotating kitchen program featuring a cast of regional chefs, offering guests numerous ways to enjoy a night out.

“As the demand for immersive experiences grows, Agency understands the need to exceed expectations,” said Ed Treis, capital partner at Agency. “Our guests are greeted with uncanny attention to detail, unlocking a unique sensory experience that bridges the gap between alcohol-free consumers and discerning cocktail aficionados. The result is an unmatched tasting experience, regardless of one’s preference for alcohol.”

Agency will be the first food and beverage operator at Dubbel Dutch since Gülden Room, which opened in 2022 under the now-defunct F Street Hospitality. Space Time Coffee and The Daily Bird have also operated in the hotel, housed within a restored 1898 double mansion.

Initially, the Agency team planned to introduce a dual-concept business in the new location, serving high tea and pastries by day under the name Novel; however, there have been no updates on the daytime business since it was first suggested a month ago.

On its opening day, Agency will pair its extensive cocktail menu with dinner offerings from Nakorn, a modern Thai restaurant located in Evanston, Illinois.

Ryan Castelaz, partner and service director at Agency, said the business strives to balance extravagance and approachability.

“We’re here to prove that luxury and pretension don’t have to go hand in hand,” he said. “Our focus is on creating magical moments filled with whimsy and wonder, regardless of your decision to consume alcohol. Come as you are, and we’ll take care of the rest.”

The Saturday, Aug. 31 grand opening will start with a happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by seated service until 11:30 p.m.

Agency will begin its regular hours on Sept. 5, continuing the daily happy hour and offering dedicated table service until 11:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Reservations can be booked online or by calling 414-207-8889.

