Bay View’s Indoor Dog Park Adding Bar for Humans

Expansion of Mac's Pet Depot aims to create a social scene for you and your dog.

Milwaukeeans love their dogs, and local businesses have responded by creating welcoming spaces, interactive events and even specialty menus to accommodate furry friends.

But Keri Torgerson, owner of Mac’s Pet Depot and the adjoining Bark Park, is flipping the script. While her retail store and indoor play area are already a paradise for pups, the challenge is to make the space just as inviting for humans.

Starting next month, the Bark Park will introduce a bar program, offering beer, seltzers and non-alcoholic beverages for humans, along with special options for dogs.

Torgerson expressed hope that the new service will attract more visitors to the park, creating a friendly social atmosphere and helping the business stand out as a destination.

“There’s so much we can do, she said. “I have a million ideas, they just have to come to fruition.”

The Bark Park, which opened at 346 E. Ward St. in November 2023, saw a slow start due to unseasonably mild temperatures. “We’ve been open for a little over a year, but it’s been the best weather in human history,” Torgerson said.

Even so, she’s confident the concept will continue to grow in popularity. “I am not going to be the only dog bar in the city for long,” she said.

At least for now, the business is unique, offering two distinct sections for a customizable experience. A 1,500-square-foot area is set aside for private rentals—perfect for reactive or selective dogs—while a 3,000-square-foot open play space allows dogs to enjoy a wide variety of toys and activities.

Torgerson is also working to enhance the open play space with tables and chairs, new lighting and other aesthetic improvements.

Bar service is tentatively scheduled to launch in November, and will be available Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Torgerson, a former teacher, said she hopes to eventually activate the bar for special events such as teacher happy hours, dog birthday parties, puppy showers and more.

The Bark Park provides several entry options. Visitors can opt for a weekday pass, a weekend day pass or explore an assortment of packages. The $75 VIP option, for example, includes unlimited access to the park, a monthly sample pack of pet items, a cartoon coloring page of your pet, a birthday photoshoot and early access to events.

For updates and additional information, visit the Bark Park website or Facebook page.

