Plus: two new taverns, the future of MobCraft and farewell to Little Cancun Sports.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

In Milwaukee, beer often takes precedence over other alcoholic beverages. However, the Milwaukee Wine Academy (MWA) is making strides in elevating wine culture, particularly through education.

The academy, led by Jeffrey Coleman and Tim Cole, recently announced the addition of a Spanish Wine Scholar program — the first of its kind in the region — aimed at exploring the Spain’s long history of grape-growing and wine production.

The launch distinguishes MWA as the only Midwestern wine school to offer this particular certification and the first Wine Scholar Guild Approved Program Provider in Wisconsin.

It also marks the realization of a longtime goal for Coleman, an associate professor of Iberian Studies at Northwestern University.

“Given the high quality of Milwaukee’s food and wine scene, having advanced wine education will only make our city more attractive to wine professionals,” he said in a statement. “Being the first wine school in Wisconsin with a Wine Scholar Guild program also means that professionals and enthusiasts from surrounding states may come to Milwaukee to pursue education with us.”

The program is recommended for wine enthusiasts of all stripes, ranging from seasoned professionals wishing to specialize in Spanish wines to hobbyists who are interested in Spanish culture and lifestyle.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Spain is often overlooked as a wine region, despite its “lengthy history of grape growing and wine production,” MWA noted in a news release. In reality, Spain ranks as one of the largest wine producers in the world, behind France and Italy, and is home to renowned indigenous grape varieties such as Tempranillo, Garnacha (Grenache), and Monastrell (Mourvèdre).

The country is also the birthplace of sherry, one of the oldest wines in existence.

The new program aligns with ongoing efforts by MWA to boost Spanish language programming in the local wine community. Earlier this year, the academy attempted to host a Spanish language class but postponed it indefinitely due to low attendance.

Those interested in joining the Spanish Wine Scholar program can register for the nine-week curriculum online. The course, beginning Saturday, Jan. 18, explores nine wine-producing regions across Spain and concludes with a certification exam.

More information is available on the MWA website.

Estabrook Beer Garden Offering Half-Priced Beer

Go for a pint, leave with a picnic table. Estabrook Beer Garden kicked off its annual half-price beer promotion on Thursday—two days earlier than usual. The change aims to boost business during a stretch of dreary days, according to a news release. From Oct. 31 through Nov. 3, the closing date for the seasonal beer garden, beer will be sold on tap at half price while supplies last. Alongside its signature Hofbräu brews, the garden is offering up 90% of its outdoor patio furniture, which is replaced every few years due to weathering. Despite some wear and tear, the table and bench sets are “still sturdy and can be easily refinished for use in your backyard beer garden,” according to the release.

Read the full article

Bay View Sports Bar Closes

After five years, one rebrand and countless Taco Tuesdays, Little Cancun Sports has closed its doors in Bay View. The restaurant, sibling to Little Cancun in Franklin, held its final service on Oct. 10. “This decision did not come easy,” owner Veronica Cervera wrote in an online post, noting that she “lost a lot of sleep” in the process. “We have worked so hard and made sacrifices to even get here. It’s just not making financial sense to keep it open.” Little Cancun Sports opened in 2019 at 3040 S. Delaware Ave. It was the second location for the concept, which launched its flagship bar and restaurant in 2003. However, the Bay View location struggled to gain traction, first due to the pandemic and later because of ongoing challenges such as rising prices and shifting consumer habits. “As far as Bay View, we’re really, really sad about it,” Cervera told Urban Milwaukee in an interview. “And my customers — people from the neighborhood — I got really close with them.”

Read the full article

New Dunkin’, Taco Restaurant Combo Restaurant For Capitol Drive

From sweet treats and coffee to Taco Tuesday, Vishal Vaghani has your cravings covered. The franchisee recently opened a new Dunkin’ store at 242 E. Capitol Dr., with a new location for Taco Pros planned for the same building. Dunkin’, which launched earlier this month, is advertising its arrival to the northside with a parade of bright pink flags — clear beacons to drivers on the high-traffic thoroughfare. The new location is the ninth Dunkin’ shop in Milwaukee and the fourth for Vaghani, who has significantly expanded the chain’s local footprint in recent years. First proposed in 2023, Vaghani has transformed the former Wong’s Wok to emphasize streamlined service, expanding the existing drive-thru and adding a walk-up window for customers who arrive on foot. The location also accepts mobile orders through the Dunkin’ app.

Read the full article

MobCraft Plans Merger, Walker’s Point Taproom to Wind Down Operations

MobCraft Beer, known for its pioneering crowdsourced brewing program and the popular Weird Fest Block Party, is preparing to wind down operations in Milwaukee. President and CEO Henry Schwartz confirmed the news to Urban Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon, noting that the brewery is in negotiations for acquisition by another brewery. The sale is still in progress, and the name of the potential buyer remains undisclosed; however, Schwartz indicated that the Walker’s Point taproom, located at 505 S. 5th St., may continue under new ownership—likely with a different name. “For the past few months, I have been trying to find a strategic partner to merge with to create a stronger overall company with more financial resources and higher production output,” he said in a statement. “We had a deal put together that would have helped MobCraft and the entirety of our staff stay far into the future, however, that fell apart at the 11th hour last week.”

Read the full article

New Northside Tavern Would Double as Cafe

New dining options are on the horizon in the North Division neighborhood, where Alexander Echols plans to open Wilson Club and Cafe. The upcoming business, proposed for 1008 W. Center St., aims to offer a selection of hot meals, grab-and-go items and alcoholic beverages, along with a lounge environment and a variety of entertainment, according to a license application. The name Wilson Club and Cafe pays homage to a previous building tenant, The Club Wilson’s. Echols, who purchased the 100-year-old building in 2021, described his vision for the space in a license application, noting that he hopes to “emphasizes comfort and style” while providing a location “where people can relax, socialize and enjoy their drinks in a refined yet casual setting.”

Read the full article

AN OX Cafe Owner Plans New Restaurant

The owner of AN OX Cafe is preparing to launch a second Milwaukee restaurant. But unlike its sister location, which focuses on Asian comfort food, the upcoming Adam’s Bar & Grill will feature American cuisine. Sia Xiong recently filed a license application for the business at 3300 W. Cameron Ave. And while the food component would be a new addition, the concept previously operated as a tavern in the building. If successful, the opening of Adam’s Bar & Grill will mark the completion of a long-term project that paused for several years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Xiong has a history at the address. Starting in 2012, she was given a liquor license to operate Honeycomb Lounge. By 2016, it had transitioned to Adam’s Bar & Grill, but never had a kitchen.

Read the full article

JJ Fish & Chicken Eyes Sherman Park For New Location

Popular fast food chain JJ Fish & Chicken is set to expand its Milwaukee presence with a new restaurant at 3057 N. 35th St. The upcoming location, scheduled to open in December, will be the 11th in the city for the Chicago-based restaurant, which serves a core menu of fish, sandwiches, shrimp and chicken. The chain, which has more than 130 locations throughout Wisconsin and Illinois, also offers salads, desserts and sides including okra, jalapeño poppers and onion rings. Business partners Omar Ahmad and Nazeh Ahmad, both based in Illinois, will operate the restaurant. The duo owns five existing JJ Fish & Chicken locations across the city, with Omar owning three and Nazeh two.

Read the full article

Auction Underway For Shuttered Sobelman’s

The decor at Sobelman’s Pub & Grill on the Marquette University campus was an integral part of the burger joint’s appeal — rivaled only by its infamous, slider-topped bloody mary. Soon, the basketball posters, university pennants and beer signs that previously lined the restaurant’s wood-paneled interior will be sold to buyers across the city and beyond. A massive auction of the former restaurant’s furnishings, wares and decorative items is underway, with nearly 400 items up for sale through Grafe Auction. The collection, available to peruse in its entirety online, features numerous pieces of Marquette University memorabilia, including framed posters, flags, pennants and street signs. Beer enthusiasts will find branded pint glasses, wood and neon signs, mirrors, and promotional materials from brands like Miller, Coors Light and local favorites like Third Space Brewing Company.

Read the full article

East Side Restaurant For Sale

The Original, a contemporary American restaurant nestled in a quiet, residential block of the Riverside Park neighborhood, is not yet closed. However, guests are already reckoning with its impending loss. After just under seven years in operation, owners Eric and Craig Rzepka are looking to sell the building located at 2498 N. Bartlett Ave. The 3,359-square-foot structure, which includes the restaurant space and two upstairs apartments, is priced at $625,000. The Original will continue to operate as usual until a sale is completed. At this point, it’s unclear whether a buyer would continue to run the existing restaurant, open a new business or use the space for something else entirely. Eric said he’s amenable to any outcome. “I’m open to a world of possibilities,” he told Urban Milwaukee.

Read the full article

New Tavern Planned For Lincoln Avenue

From diamonds to devils, A new tavern is set to open at 1900 W. Lincoln Ave., replacing Diamante Negro as owner Tomas Hernandez prepares to relocate his business. The proposed concept, called Dulce Diabla Bar, will be the first Milwaukee venture for Gilari Cortes Reyna, who hopes to open the tavern as soon as she secures the necessary permits. A license application is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. Reyna, who is originally from Mexico, has prior experience working at bars in her home country. She’ll activate her service background to handle day-to-day operations at Dulce Diabla — Spanish for “Sweet Devil.” She noted that the business will not have a specific theme, but aims to be a community-focused establishment.

Read the full article