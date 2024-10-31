New Dunkin’, Taco Restaurant Combo Restaurant For Capitol Drive

Dunkin' is now open in the building, with Taco Pros expected to launch in November.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

From sweet treats and coffee to Taco Tuesday, Vishal Vaghani has your cravings covered. The franchisee recently opened a new Dunkin’ store at 242 E. Capitol Dr., with a new location for Taco Pros planned for the same building.

Dunkin’, which launched earlier this month, is advertising its arrival to the northside with a parade of bright pink flags — clear beacons to drivers on the high-traffic thoroughfare.

The new location is the ninth Dunkin’ shop in Milwaukee and the fourth for Vaghani, who has significantly expanded the chain’s local footprint in recent years.

First proposed in 2023, Vaghani has transformed the former Wong’s Wok to emphasize streamlined service, expanding the existing drive-thru and adding a walk-up window for customers who arrive on foot. The location also accepts mobile orders through the Dunkin’ app.

The chain, which operates over 13,000 stores worldwide, claims the title of the “largest coffee and donuts brand in the United States,” according to its website. The “doughnuts” designation distinguishes it from Starbucks, placing the two in separate categories.

Dunkin’ sells breakfast items including egg sandwiches and wraps, hash browns, stuffed bagel bites and muffins, as well as a wide variety of doughnuts and doughnut holes, better known as munchkins. The chain has also become known for its coffee drinks, including lattes, cold brew and more.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Milwaukee’s newest Dunkin’ is open Monday through Saturday from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Another restaurant, Taco Pros, is progressing in the northern half of the building. Vaghani is also a franchisee for the taco chain, which is set to open in November.

In May, Dharmesh Ghelani opened the first Milwaukee location, 1400 W. Wells St., for the Illinois-based chain, which specializes in Mexican cuisine. Taco Pros also has a restaurant in Mequon, with additional locations forthcoming in West Milwaukee and West Allis.

Inspired by the open-air markets in Mexico, Taco Pros got its start in 2019 under Bhagyesh Patel, who founded the brand with two partnered chefs. It has since expanded to 20 locations across Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.

The menu at Taco Pros features eight taco varieties, including options filled with vegetables, chicken, ground beef, pork, steak, barbacoa, shrimp and paneer, a fresh cheese popular in Indian cuisine. Customers can choose between American-style tacos, topped with lettuce and tomato, or Mexican-style, garnished with onion and cilantro.

The restaurant also serves burritos, tortas, quesadillas, enchiladas and protein bowls, which include rice, beans, avocados, chopped vegetables and a choice of protein.

With 1,320 square feet of space, Taco Pros plans to offer both dine-in and takeout services.

A license application for the taco restaurant is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. The business’s proposed hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Vaghani did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Photos

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.