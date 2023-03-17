New Dunkin’ Planned For Capitol Drive

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new location for Dunkin’ is slated to replace Wong’s Wok on on E. Capitol Dr.

The upcoming restaurant, 242 E. Capitol Dr., would be takeout only, with plans to offer drive-thru service as well as a pick-up window for walk-in customers. In order to accommodate the streamlined service, Dunkin’ plans to remodel the interior of the 2,527-square-foot building and expand the existing drive-thru.

The business shares a 12-space parking lot with neighboring O’Reilly Auto Parts.

Dunkin’, which officially shortened its name from Dunkin Donuts in 2019, sells breakfast items including egg sandwiches and wraps, hash browns, stuffed bagel bites and muffins, as well as a wide variety of doughnuts and doughnut holes, better known as munchkins.

The chain has also become known for its coffee drinks, including hot and iced coffee and espresso, and teas. Dunkin’s signature frozen drinks include the Coolatta, frozen chocolate and frozen matcha latte.

Milwaukee has eight Dunkin’ locations, including the city’s first combination Dunkin’ and Baskin Robbins store, which opened in Westown at the end of 2022.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

An occupancy permit for the business is currently pending. Zahida Shakir is the building owner. Dunkin’ will need to secure a license prior to opening.

Once open, the business has proposed hours of 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily.