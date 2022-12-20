Dunkin/Baskin Robbins Stores Arrive Downtown
Dunkin opens on Wisconsin Ave., will unveil Baskin Robbins addition next month.
The remodeled Dunkin’ at 622 W. Wisconsin Ave. reopened last week, restoring order and Coolattas to the Westown universe. But the good news doesn’t stop there — the store is set to unveil a new Baskin Robbins kiosk next month, bringing a sweet start to the new year.
The new combined store will offer Dunkin’s signature breakfast items, coffee and tea, as well as Baskin’s ice creams and frozen treats, plus a variety of crossover items using a combination of ingredients from both stores.
The additional space, along with customer feedback, prompted Saddique to consider the Baskin Robbins addition.
“Westown is growing in terms of its residential population,” Saddique said. “And so we thought it would be a good opportunity and that it would be good for the neighborhood.”
The Baskin Robbins freezers are currently devoid of ice cream, but not for much longer, as the ice cream shop is expected to open before the end of January, according to Saddique.
The new combination store will continue to offer Dunkin’ favorites including doughnuts, breakfast sandwiches, bagels, wraps and a full range of tea and coffee drinks. The Baskin Robbins will bring its 31 flavors to the table, as well as sundaes, shakes, baked goods and ice cream cakes.
One offering, an affogato, is an example of a crossover menu item, made with ingredients from both stores. The creation, available exclusively at the brands’ combination stores, features a scoop of Baskin Robbins vanilla ice cream topped with a shot of Dunkin’ espresso.
The Westown store is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until noon, Saturday from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The additions, relatively new to Wisconsin, follow a broader trend of combination stores opening across the US.
Dunkin’ and Baskin Robbins are both based in Massachusetts, though the ice cream purveyor originated in California. Dunkin’, founded in 1950, has more than 11,300 locations worldwide. Baskin Robbins was founded in 1945, and operates more than 7,700 stores worldwide.
The two brands partnered in the late 1980s to form Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc., which was later acquired by Inspire Brands in 2020. The parent company also owns Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Jimmy John’s and Sonic.
