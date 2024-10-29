Auction Underway For Shuttered Sobelman’s

Decor, cooking utensils and more are up for sale.

The decor at Sobelman’s Pub & Grill on the Marquette University campus was an integral part of the burger joint’s appeal — rivaled only by its infamous, slider-topped bloody mary.

Soon, the basketball posters, university pennants and beer signs that previously lined the restaurant’s wood-paneled interior will be sold to buyers across the city and beyond.

A massive auction of the former restaurant’s furnishings, wares and decorative items is underway, with nearly 400 items up for sale through Grafe Auction.

The collection, available to peruse in its entirety online, features numerous pieces of Marquette University memorabilia, including framed posters, flags, pennants and street signs. Beer enthusiasts will find branded pint glasses, wood and neon signs, mirrors, and promotional materials from brands like Miller, Coors Light and local favorites like Third Space Brewing Company.

Along with nostalgia-inducing items, the sale encompasses “an impressive array” of commercial kitchen equipment including professional-grade Vulcan griddles and fryers, True and Arctic Air refrigeration units and complete beverage systems including an 8-head draft beer dispenser, according to the auctioneers.

Other notable items include a complete POS system, multiple HD televisions with wall mounts, a custom 12-foot laminate bar with integrated Perlick cooler and an extensive collection of service ware and kitchen supplies, said Grafe Auction, which called the sale a “rare opportunity” for bar and restaurant operators.

Sobelman’s closed its Marquette location in May 2023 after 12 years in business. The news prompted an outpouring of support and sadness from current and former Marquette students, many of whom reminisced on special moments spent at the restaurant with friends, on first dates or during family visits.

The restaurant maintains its original location at 1900 W. St. Paul Ave. and in Waukesha.

Future plans for the former Sobelman’s building, 1601 W. Wells St., have not been announced. It is owned Marquette.

An in-person preview and inspection of the auction items will be held Nov. 6 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1601 W. Wells St. A video preview is available to view online.

The auction ends Nov. 7.

