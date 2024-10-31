Bay View Sports Bar Closes

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

After five years, one rebrand and countless Taco Tuesdays, Little Cancun Sports has closed its doors in Bay View. The restaurant, sibling to Little Cancun in Franklin, held its final service on Oct. 10.

“This decision did not come easy,” owner Veronica Cervera wrote in an online post, noting that she “lost a lot of sleep” in the process. “We have worked so hard and made sacrifices to even get here. It’s just not making financial sense to keep it open.”

Little Cancun Sports opened in 2019 at 3040 S. Delaware Ave. It was the second location for the concept, which launched its flagship bar and restaurant in 2003. However, the Bay View location struggled to gain traction, first due to the pandemic and later because of ongoing challenges such as rising prices and shifting consumer habits.

“As far as Bay View, we’re really, really sad about it,” Cervera told Urban Milwaukee in an interview. “And my customers — people from the neighborhood — I got really close with them.”

Cervera said that while the transition is emotional, it is best for the long-term success of the original location. “Franklin is doing well, and we want it to continue to thrive the way it has been,” she said. “I feel like I need to put all my energy and focus into making the Franklin location grow the way it deserves to grow.”

Little Cancun Sports, previously known simply as Little Cancun, went on hiatus in 2021 and reopened in 2022 with a slight name change and a refreshed atmosphere. The restaurant-turned-sports bar streamlined its menu to emphasize drink offerings and introduced events like poker nights and Green Bay Packers parties. While it continued to serve food, the menu focused on casual eats such as chicken wings, burgers, tacos, and fish fry.

Following neighbor complaints, the business was given a 15-day suspension in October 2023.

No future plans have been announced for the building, which is owned by Andrew Klemen, the registered agent for MKE First Properties, LLC. Elote Man, a mobile business, utilizes the commercial kitchen as its home base.

Little Cancun’s Franklin location remains open at 7273 S. 27th St., offering Mexican food in a family-friendly atmosphere. Cervera is planning an expansion at the restaurant, and the ongoing patio project is expected to be completed in time for spring.

Hours for the Franklin location are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

