Bay View Restaurant Reopens As Little Cancun Sports

Little Cancun reopened its Bay View location Saturday after an extended hiatus, but with a new name and slightly different offering. The Mexican bar and restaurant, 3040 S. Delaware Ave., will now operate as Little Cancun Sports.

The name change reflects a refreshed look and feel for the business, according to owner Veronica Cervera. Turnout is always good on Packers game days, she said. So it made sense for the name to match that.

The business leaned into its new label, adding 13 TVs and a menu of game-day snacks like mozzarella sticks and fried pickles.

The 2,166-square-foot space, which previously housed Hector’s On Delaware and R&D Pub, includes a bar area and a separate dining room with a pool table, jukebox and entertainment machines.

Cervera first opened Little Cancun in 2003 in Franklin, later expanding to the Bay View location in 2019. Fallout from the pandemic prompted Cervera to shift gears in April 2021, temporarily closing the Bay View restaurant in order to fully focus on the original location, which remains open.

After nearly a year and a half of patience and focus, Cervera said she feels revived and ready for what’s next.

“The pandemic really took a toll on us, as far as family and working and what’s important,” she said. “So now we’re just ready to get back to work. I’m really excited. A lot of people are waiting. We’re excited to be here.”

The food menu will ramp back up, with last weekend including only a “small hors d’oeuvre menu.:

While the food may be limited, Little Cancun isn’t holding back on drinks, with plans to serve cocktails, frozen margaritas, Corona-ritas and beer towers alongside the standard offerings.

Despite the more-is-more drink offerings, Cervera said the environment will be family-friendly and welcoming for all ages.

After the grand opening weekend, Little Cancun Sports will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight. More information and updates can be found on the Little Cancun Sports Facebook page.