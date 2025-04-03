Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

There are plenty of events happening in Milwaukee to help brighten up your weekend. Midwest Gaming Classic is the perfect rainy day getaway, offering thousands of free-to-play arcade cabinets, tabletop games, console video games and more. The Milwaukee Art Museum will host floral arrangement versions of some of its iconic pieces for Art in Bloom, and guests can shop all things weird at The Oddities & Curiosities Expo.

April 4-6: Midwest Gaming Classic

Gamers of all different mediums will gather at the Baird Center for Midwest Gaming Classic, a trade show hosting over 10,000 free-to-play games. Guests can play anything from arcade cabinets to tabletop games while also shopping from over 200 gaming-themed vendors. The event will also feature a variety of scheduled events such as gaming tournaments, workshops, meet and greets and more. Midwest Gaming Classic will run from 6 p.m. to midnight on Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Midwest Gaming Classic website.

April 3-6: Art in Bloom

Celebrate the coming of spring with the Milwaukee Art Museum at Art in Bloom, an event that features some of the museum’s favorite artworks reimagined as floral arrangements. Art in Bloom will also feature live music, refreshments, vendors, art making, fashion shows and more. For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, visit the Milwaukee Art Museum website.

April 5: Broken Bat Brewery Eight-Year Anniversary and Wedding Showcase

Milwaukee’s baseball-themed brewery is celebrating its eighth birthday. To commemorate the milestone, Broken Bat Brewery is hosting a party featuring specialty pours, grilled food, a wedding showcase and live music. Special drinks include the “Spikes” Peach Kettle Sour and the “762” Maple Double Bourbon Barrel-Aged Stout. From noon to 6 p.m., check out the free wedding/event vendor showcase in the brewery’s second-floor event space, and then from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. dance along to a performance by Hillside Rebellion. Broken Bat Brewery’s eighth anniversary is free to attend and will run from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

April 5-6: Spring Market 2025 by re:Craft and Relic

Featuring over 160 booths, the Spring Market by re:Craft and Relic will feature an abundance of handmade goods for sale as well as live music, food trucks and mobile boutiques. Shop from a variety of home decor, knitwear, furniture and more while enjoying food from local favorites like Tots on the Street and Belair Cantina. The event will feature live music performances by Orlando Pena, Nate Bjorge, Jake Williams and Andy Braun. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days with early entry tickets available at higher costs. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the re:Craft and Relic website.

April 5-6: The Oddities & Curiosities Expo

The largest internationally traveling oddities event showcasing everything weird is coming to Milwaukee. Whether your strange interest lies in the realm of taxidermy, horror art, animal bones or funeral collectibles, the vendors at this expo have you covered. The event also offers taxidermy and entomology workshops. The Oddities & Curiosities Expo will take place at the Baird Center and will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Show Pass website.

April 6: Keg Stand Up

Lakefront Brewery will transform its taproom into a comedy club for Keg Sand Up. The brewery will offer its usual lineup of curds, sausages and craft beers while a lineup of comedians take to the stage for an evening of laughs. Keg Stand Up is a ticketed event and will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Those without tickets will not be admitted into the brewery. The event will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit Lakefront Brewery’s website.