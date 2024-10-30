MobCraft Plans Merger, Walker’s Point Taproom to Wind Down Operations

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

MobCraft Beer, known for its pioneering crowdsourced brewing program and the popular Weird Fest Block Party, is preparing to wind down operations in Milwaukee.

President and CEO Henry Schwartz confirmed the news to Urban Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon, noting that the brewery is in negotiations for acquisition by another brewery.

The sale is still in progress, and the name of the potential buyer remains undisclosed; however, Schwartz indicated that the Walker’s Point taproom, located at 505 S. 5th St., may continue under new ownership—likely with a different name.

“For the past few months, I have been trying to find a strategic partner to merge with to create a stronger overall company with more financial resources and higher production output,” he said in a statement. “We had a deal put together that would have helped MobCraft and the entirety of our staff stay far into the future, however, that fell apart at the 11th hour last week.”

The brewery’s final day of operation is Nov. 30. A second location in Woodstock, Illinois, may continue as MobCraft, though nothing is set in stone. The details, Schwartz said, are expected to be finalized in the coming days.

“It was kind of going from closed-door negotiation to a couple people hearing about it in the industry,” he told Urban Milwaukee in an interview. “So it’s just kind of time to let our staff and our shareholders know that we’re working on this deal and, you know, in the coming days we’re going to have more information about it and how it’s going to shake out.”

Schwartz emphasized that the brewery isn’t closing; it’s more complicated than that, he said.

“We’re not closing, we’re working on a merger deal. The Walker’s Point taproom is going to be open and operational,” he said, also referencing the uncertainty of the Woodstock location.

Schwartz and former co-owner Andrew Gierczak launched the Walker’s Point taproom in 2016 after relocating from Madison. Gierczak parted ways with the company in the summer of 2023, according to Schwartz. He is still listed as part-owner on the business’s license.

The brewery expanded to Denver, Colorado in September 2022 and Illinois in November 2023. The Denver taproom closed in April 2023. An additional location was proposed in Waterford, but that never came to fruition.

MobCraft’s Walker’s Point building is covered in eye-catching murals, including a painted octopus whose tentacles stretch across multiple walls. The cozy taproom features more than 25 tap beers, including playful flavors like Crush: Orange Creamsicle and Fish Fry Rye.

The taproom also serves cocktails—both canned and on tap—along with wine, ciders, non-alcoholic beverages and a variety of snacks including soft pretzels from Milwaukee Pretzel Company, craft pizzas, sandwiches and dips.

MobCraft will continue operations at its Milwaukee location through the end of November. Schwartz shared an update on the brewery’s website Wednesday evening, along with a list of upcoming events at both the Milwaukee and Illinois taprooms. A “huge” farewell party is set to take place in Milwaukee on Nov. 30. Additional information will be shared to the brewery’s website and social media pages.

The taproom is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

