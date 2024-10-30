AN OX Cafe Owner Plans New Restaurant

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The owner of AN OX Cafe is preparing to launch a second Milwaukee restaurant. But unlike its sister location, which focuses on Asian comfort food, the upcoming Adam’s Bar & Grill will feature American cuisine.

Sia Xiong recently filed a license application for the business at 3300 W. Cameron Ave. And while the food component would be a new addition, the concept previously operated as a tavern in the building.

If successful, the opening of Adam’s Bar & Grill will mark the completion of a long-term project that paused for several years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Xiong has a history at the address. Starting in 2012, she was given a liquor license to operate Honeycomb Lounge. By 2016, it had transitioned to Adam’s Bar & Grill, but never had a kitchen.

Currently, the two-story building is boarded up and lacks signage; however, plumbing and electrical work has been progressing behind the scenes. Xiong, who purchased the building in 2019, said in an occupancy permit request that the kitchen buildout began in 2019, but wasn’t completed, and several permits lapsed.

The new restaurant aims to open in the coming month with a straightforward menu of sandwiches, pizza, hot dogs and build-your-own burgers featuring half-pound angus beef patties served with a variety of toppings and a side of fries or potato wedges.

Additional offerings include a grilled chicken sandwich, cheese pizza with a choice of toppings and the Alley Dog, a bacon-wrapped hot dog served with grilled onions and bell peppers.

Appetizers such as cheese fries and nachos will also be available, along with a selection of alcoholic beverages.

According to a license application, Adam’s Bar & Grill anticipates that about 50% of its revenue will come from food sales, with an additional 30% from alcohol sales. The remaining 20% will be divided between entertainment fees and the sale of cigarettes, electronic vape devices, and tobacco products.

A food dealer license for Adam’s Bar & Grill is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. The business currently holds a Class B Tavern License. City records indicate that several neighboring commercial property owners and businesses objected to a zoning variance to allow the business to reopen after being shuttered for an extended period, but the variance was granted in September.

AN OX Cafe opened in early 2022 at 7411 W. Hampton Ave. It features a menu of Thai, Lao and Hmong dishes.

Xiong did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication. She also owns Personalized Plus Home Health Care.

