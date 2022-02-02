AN OX Cafe Offers Up Asian Comfort Food

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The husband-and-wife team behind AN OX Cafe hopes their new bar and restaurant becomes an anchor for Milwaukee’s Northwest Side.

Sia Xiong and Johnni Sihavong were joined by Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce CEO Maysee Herr and dozens of supporters Wednesday morning to celebrate the grand opening of their long-anticipated restaurant at 7411 W. Hampton Ave.

The business serves a mix of Asian fusion items, with a focus on Lao and Thai cuisine, and American favorites. “Our purpose for this place is to serve Asian comfort food,” said Xiong. The restaurant is designed to host events with two bars and separate dining areas. An outdoor patio awaits warmer weather.

“We came to the United States in 1979. This is the American dream for all of us,” said Xiong. “It’s been a long journey. We started this project in 2018 and it seemed endless.”

What was originally a process involving issues with contractors gave way to a nationwide pandemic shutdown. “We just made a financial decision that it was best not to open at that time,” said Xiong.

“I have worked with Cia and Johnni for years to make this project a reality,” said Johnson. It is located in the city’s 2nd Aldermanic District, which he has represented since 2016.

But the couple persevered and held a soft opening earlier this month. “I could tell they were incredibly customer centered,” said Herr of the two and their staff.

The name is a reference to the year the Xiongs were born, in 1973. It was the Chinese Zodiac year of the ox. The couple met in the United States after both of their families fled persecution in Laos. “The ox in our culture represents hardworking people, so we wanted to create a space for the working class to come,” said Xiong.

The couple said the must-try menu item is the roast pork, which she said was tender with crispy skin. She recommended pairing it with their sticky rice and hot sauce.

“Thank you for committing so much of your time and energy to make this place a reality,” said Department of City Development Commissioner Lafayette Crump. The city is a committed partner on the effort. Via the DCD, it provided more than $60,000 in grants through its facade, signage and retail investment fund programs. The funds, according to Crump, supported the building’s renovation and startup costs. “These investments are not just for An Ox Cafe,” said Crump.

The one-story building, constructed in 1976, most recently housed Asian grocery Rhino Food Store. It was previously used by an automotive maintenance shop. The couple purchased the property, located in the Columbus Park neighborhood, in 2015.

The Xiongs, according to city license records, also own Adam’s Bar & Grill at 3300 W. Cameron Ave. and Personalized Plus Home Health Care.

Photos