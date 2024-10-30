New Northside Tavern Would Double as Cafe

Wilson Club and Cafe would offer grab-and-go meals, dine-in service and cocktails on Center Street.

New dining options are on the horizon in the North Division neighborhood, where Alexander Echols plans to open Wilson Club and Cafe.

The upcoming business, proposed for 1008 W. Center St., aims to offer a selection of hot meals, grab-and-go items and alcoholic beverages, along with a lounge environment and a variety of entertainment, according to a license application.

The name Wilson Club and Cafe pays homage to a previous building tenant, The Club Wilson’s.

Echols, who purchased the 100-year-old building in 2021, described his vision for the space in a license application, noting that he hopes to “emphasizes comfort and style” while providing a location “where people can relax, socialize and enjoy their drinks in a refined yet casual setting.”

On the cafe side, guests can expect an assortment of prepared meals for carryout. Options might include yogurt parfaits, soup, fresh fruit, cake slices, pie and breakfast sandwiches with a choice of turkey, pork or a vegan alternative.

The dine-in menu features pizza, sandwiches fish fry and both beef and vegan burgers, along with finger foods such as chicken strips, chicken wings and shrimp.

In addition to food, Wilson Club and Cafe plans to serve beer, cocktails and other alcoholic beverages. Entertainment may include dancing, karaoke, DJs, live music, a pool table and more.

The 1,200-square-foot establishment would feature bar and table seating, as well as an outdoor patio, according to the floor plans submitted with the license application.

Echols noted his plans to update the seating area and expand the kitchen in the 1924 building. Renovations are set to begin “as soon as possible,” with the finished space seeking to “blend modern aesthetics with comfort and functionality.”

A license application for the business is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. If approved, Wilson Club and Cafe plans to open Sunday through Thursday from noon to midnight and Friday through Saturday from noon to 2:30 a.m.

Echols did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

