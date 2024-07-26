Milwaukee Wine Academy Offering Spanish Language Class

Sip, savor and speak Spanish while discovering wines from the Southern Cone at July 28 event.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Update: After publication, MWA announced that the class has been postponed.

Since its founding in September 2023, Milwaukee Wine Academy (MWA) has sought to bridge the gap between everyday wine enthusiasts and the often-elitist world of oenology.

Founders Tim Cole, Jeffrey Coleman, and Derek Hawkins have long prioritized inclusivity, expanding to various regions, cultures, and histories discussed in the academy’s twice-monthly classes, which welcome wine lovers of all levels.

An upcoming class will, for the first time, be presented solely in Spanish, providing a new opportunity for language learners and native speakers alike.

“This is a perfect class for any Spanish speaker to deepen their wine knowledge, and also practice their Spanish,” the academy shared in a news release.

Vinos Del Cono Sur, set for July 28, will focus on wines from Argentina, Chile and Uruguay, collectively known as the Southern Cone. The region has produced wine since the 16th century — where conquistadors ventured, viticulture followed.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Today, the three countries are among the global leaders in wine production, with particular emphasis on varieties such as Malbec, Carménère and Tannat.

Sunday’s class, led by Coleman, will highlight six different wines from the region.

A Spanish professor at Northwestern University, Coleman balances his full-time profession with a passion for wine and penchant for world travel.

Throughout the past several years, Coleman has dedicated himself to the study of wine, particularly Spanish varieties. In March, shortly before traveling to Argentina, he passed the Wine Spirit and Education Trust Level 2 Award exam with a score of 100%.

In addition to the latest title, Coleman is certified as a Spanish Wine Scholar, Cava Educator and Certified Sherry Wine Specialist.

Vinos Del Cono Sur will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Arts @ Large, 1100 S. 5th St., in Walker’s Point.

The class is $40 to attend. Tickets are available to purchase online.

Beyond this weekend’s Spanish language event, Milwaukee Wine Academy hosts wine education classes twice a month and offers “field trip” opportunities to local wine shops and restaurants.

Classes are typically taught in English. A schedule of upcoming events is available to view online.

Photos

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.