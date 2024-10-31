Estabrook Beer Garden Offering Half-Priced Beer

Half-price pints and patio furniture for sale at the beer garden through Sunday.

Go for a pint, leave with a picnic table.

Estabrook Beer Garden kicked off its annual half-price beer promotion on Thursday—two days earlier than usual. The change aims to boost business during a stretch of dreary days, according to a news release.

From Oct. 31 through Nov. 3, the closing date for the seasonal beer garden, beer will be sold on tap at half price while supplies last.

Alongside its signature Hofbräu brews, the garden is offering up 90% of its outdoor patio furniture, which is replaced every few years due to weathering. Despite some wear and tear, the table and bench sets are “still sturdy and can be easily refinished for use in your backyard beer garden,” according to the release.

For now, guests are invited to grab a seat—before they’re all sold off—and enjoy a Hofbräu straight from Munich, Germany. The beer garden also serves an assortment of local craft beer, cider, hard seltzer, draft root beer and Pepsi products, as well as snacks like bratwurst, hotdogs, and giant soft pretzels. Visitors are also welcome to bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Opened in 2012 at 4600 Estabrook Pkwy, Estabrook Beer Garden is situated on the banks of the Milwaukee River, encouraging patrons to arrive by foot, bicycle, kayak, or canoe, though cars are also welcome. Nearby amenities include trails, playgrounds, a disc golf course, a dog park, soccer fields and the riverwalk.

The seasonal beer garden is a key supporter of the park it calls home. Through a partnership with the Friends of Estabrook Park, it has raised funds to rebuild stairs, improve trails, restore park amenities and plant trees in the surrounding area. It also contributes 20% of gross revenue to Milwaukee County every day

Estabrook Beer Garden will be open daily at noon through Sunday, Nov. 3. During the coming g closing time will depend on post-sunset attendance. The beer garden will remain closed for the season, but is expected to reopen next spring. Last year, unseasonably warm weather led the beer garden to host a “pre-season opening” on April 21.

Hans Weissgerber III, who operates the beer garden in partnership with Milwaukee County Parks, left customers with a word of gratitude.

“On behalf of ABC Estabrook Inc. and all of our beer garden team, thank you for another great season supporting your Milwaukee County Parks! PROST!”

