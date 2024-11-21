New Southside Restaurant Will Serve International Cuisine

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new fast-food restaurant is set to open on Milwaukee’s South Side, but it’s not Popeyes, McDonald’s or Burger King.

Al-Baik, 1017 W. Historic Mitchell St., plans to serve burgers and fries alongside Indian, Pakistani, Somali and Mexican dishes—all with a focus on fresh and nutritious options.

Co-owners Niaz Hussain and Muhammad Anwar, who operate two restaurants in Chicago, said they identified a need for quick, healthy food in the Milwaukee market and hope customers will appreciate the concept’s made-to-order format and minimally processed ingredients.

“We cook it right in front of you – whatever you want to eat – and it’s all healthy,” Hussain told Urban Milwaukee in an interview, noting that a diabetes diagnosis motivated him to emphasize nutritious options. “I want to feed everybody healthy food,” he said.

The restaurant’s main draw is its live fire barbecue, where guests can watch their chosen meat or fish cooked to order. Beyond barbecue, the menu spans a wide range of cuisines, offering more than 50 dishes, including vegetarian options—all fully halal.

The menu also features fried chicken, wraps, sandwiches and burgers; Mexican foods such as tacos and burritos; Somali mandi and kabuli pulao (also spelled palau), the national dish of Afghanistan. Additional standouts include goat biryani, butter chicken and, for breakfast, North Indian egg paratha.

Aside from food, Hussain said he’s excited to introduce beverages such as real fruit smoothies, lassi and fresh juices.

“Healthy drinks only,” he said, adding that most options will be made solely with fresh and dried fruits. “No flavor or sugar, so everybody — our weight patients, diabetes patients, blood pressure patients and workout people — it’ll be perfect for them.”

The 3,000-square-foot restaurant space was formerly home to Think ReSale, a consignment shop. The new tenants have been working on the building for nearly a year, according to Hussain, completing a full kitchen buildout and other updates.

City records indicate that Abdisalam Osman owns the building, which is located within the Mitchell Street Historic District. Originally constructed in 1893, the building received an addition in 1923. Osman also owns the neighboring property at 1009-1011 W. Historic Mitchell St.

Al-Baik isn’t the first Milwaukee venture for the partners. Hussain submitted a proposal in 2019 to open a halal restaurant called Red & White at 837 W. Historic Mitchell St

The partners are awaiting approval of their license, with the goal of opening by the end of 2024. The restaurant’s proposed hours of operation are Sunday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight.

The Milwaukee restaurant is not affiliated with similarly named chains operating independently in Saudi Arabia and India.

