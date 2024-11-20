Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Judy’s Cantina, formerly located at 2207 E. North Ave., recently moved into the space vacated by Simple Café, the former breakfast and lunch restaurant at 2124 N. Farwell. If you are curious about the name of the cantina, there is a Judy, Judith Figueroa, who co-owns the restaurant with Kevin Lopez, who also happens to be her son. Both Figueroa and Lopez worked at Jalisco Mexican Restaurant, a longtime favorite that pre-dated Judy’s at the North Ave. location.

You will notice that there are many dishes on the menu not commonly seen at local Mexican restaurants. Judy’s offers the usual tacos, burritos, tostados, and enchiladas, but there are also specialties, and that is where the menu gets interesting.

For example, Lomo De Puerco En Salsa Verde, pork loin with green salsa, was a plate filled with thinly sliced and fork-tender pork that was topped with a spicy salsa. The salsa left the kind of warm heat that lasted after the last bite and left a happy memory of a delicious dish.

Another Special, Tampiquena De Pollo is a classic Mexican entree. If you order this chicken dish, you will not leave the table hungry. The plate included sliced chicken breast hiding underneath cilantro, including the stems, spicy green salsa, sauteed onions, an enchilada, a dish of freshly made guacamole, shredded lettuce, and the usual rice and beans. Like the pork loin, the chicken was fork-tender.

There were two salsas on the table for my companions and me to enjoy along with a basket of chips while we waited for our entrees. There was pico de gallo and a spicy green salsa. If we wished, there was a third, chili de arbol, which our server said should come with a warning. We declined.

From Apps, Shrimp Ceviche was a refreshing starter. The shrimp had been chopped and marinated in lime with tomato, onion, cilantro, and for extra zip, sliced jalapeno. The fresh ingredients that had been marinated in the lime juice felt like palate cleansers to prepare my companions and me for the rest of our meals.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

There were several enchiladas to choose from: Enchiladas Suizas filled with cheese; Enchiladas Ranchero with red sauce; Enchiladas A La Plancha, grilled with red sauce; and my order, Enchiladas De Mole Poblano. This was three flour tortillas filled with cheese and smothered with a dark brown mole. The mole, made with more than 20 ingredients according to our server, had a deep rich flavor and turned a basic cheese enchilada into an interesting and tasty entrée.

My companion’s Tostadas were little mountains of flavor perched on crisp corn tortillas. From the meat choices, ground beef, shredded beef, chicken or pastor, my companion chose steak. It was tender, like the pork loin and the chicken, and it was topped with beans, tomato, lettuce, cheese and sour cream. The tostadas were as delicious as they were messy.

The House Burrito was a gigantic stuffed flour tortilla that was accompanied by sour cream, avocado, shredded lettuce and, of course, rice and beans. There were many burritos on the menu including Burrito Suizo, Camaron (filled with shrimp), Con Chorizo and El Simple (filled with rice and beans).

There were no desserts listed on the menu but, if you ask, you will learn there are five: Flan, Cheesecake, Fried Ice Cream, Chocolate Flan and Churros. The Chocolate Flan, was a double layered creation with flan on top of a moist slice of chocolate cake, and together they made a memorable duo. Another dessert that may leave you wanting more was the Churros. There were six, each coated with cinnamon sugar, and just out of the fryer.

Judy’s has a full bar and a selection of margaritas that includes Lime, Strawberry, Peach, Mango and Raspberry. You can order the House Size, Jumbo, Judy’s Jumbo, or a Pitcher for $30.00. My companion’s Margarita came in a tall glass and he reported it was a good one. If you wish, you can go up market with premium tequila such as Patron, Cazadores, Herradura or Don Julio.

For those worried about parking on Farwell, Judy’s has an adjoining parking lot. Come for the good south-of-the-border food and do not leave without dessert, either Chocolate Flan or an order of Churros. You will thank me.

On the Menu

Photo Gallery

The Rundown