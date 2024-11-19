Holiday Pop-Ups Returning to Milwaukee Bars

From classic Christmas to surfin' Santa, these events are sure to get guests in the spirit.

Three Milwaukee bars will kick off holiday festivities in the coming weeks, decking the halls and crafting specialty drinks to help customers fill their cups—both literally and figuratively—this season.

On Nov. 20, Downtown’s Pufferfish tiki bar is set to open its second Sippin’ Santa pop-up, transforming its rooftop space at Hotel Metro, 411 E. Mason St., into a winter wonderland.

The event, centering on Father Christmas himself, will bring a tropical twist to the typical holiday pop-up, featuring themed cocktails served in festive glassware and topped off with whimsical garnishes.

This year’s menu, as advertised by the Sippin’ Santa franchise, includes drinks like the Tom & Sherry, a sweet and frothy mix of sherry, cream, coconut milk, almond liqueur, and saffron bitters, and Merry Spritzmas, which combines prosecco, Aperol, tawny port, cognac, lemon, falernum, fig preserves, and cardamom bitters. The pop-up’s namesake cocktail, served in a surf-inspired Santa Claus mug, features aged Demerara rum, amaro, lemon, orange, and gingerbread mix.

New additions for 2024 include the Sugar Plum Mai Tai and Frosty the Merman. See the full menu online.

The Pufferfish pop-up promises two indoor bars and a heated outdoor patio. Additionally, the hotel’s presidential room will be converted into The Santa Suite for overnight stays complete with holiday decorations, mini drinks from the tiki bar and turndown service.

“The fires are on, the space heaters are rolling, and both indoor spaces will be rocking drinks to create a really cozy rooftop vibe,” said Pufferfish owner Jc Cunningham in a statement “There are a ton of new drinks and new glassware for everyone to purchase, which will make really great holiday additions to any home bar.”

Tin Widow

Meanwhile, in Walker’s Point, Tin Widow is gearing up for its annual holiday pop-up, Miracle.

Set to begin on Friday, Nov. 29, the event will feature classic decorations and drinks such as mulled wine and the Christmapolitan, a mix of vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, lime, rosemary, and an absinthe mist. A full menu is available online.

“New decorations and cocktails will mix with longtime favorites to create a fresh and exciting experience,” said Sam Berman, owner of Tin Widow, in a statement. “This year we are going all out!”

Tin Widow, located at 703 S. 2nd St., is entering its fifth year of hosting Miracle. This year’s pop-up will also include an all-ages cocoa bar on select weekend afternoons.

Both Miracle and Sippin’ Santa are nationally recognized pop-ups with nearly 250 locations participating in 2024. Miracle got its start nine years ago in a New York City bar now known as Mace. Sippin’ Santa was founded one year later, in 2015, as a “tropical companion” to the original pop-up.

There is only one bar of each kind allowed per city, and Milwaukee is one of only a handful of markets hosting both.

Lost Whale

While elves are known to stick to the four main food groups—candy, candy canes, candy corn, and syrup—Lost Whale suggests a fifth: cocktails.

The Bay View cocktail bar is bringing back its popular, Elf-themed pop-up on Nov. 29, offering festive decorations and candy-crammed cocktails worthy of Buddy the Elf.

Guests can also expect Italian-inspired burgers, sausages and more from Pallino Burger, which is relocating from its former home at Zocalo Food Park to Lost Whale, 2151 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

All three pop-ups will continue through the end of December.

Pufferfish is open Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight. Tin Widow is open Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Friday through Saturday from 7 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Lost Whale is open Sunday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to midnight and Friday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

