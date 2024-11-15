Big Sharks Fish & Chicken Opening Third Location

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Big Sharks Fish & Chicken is circling the waters in Milwaukee’s Fairfield neighborhood, preparing to open its third location at 6239 N. Teutonia Ave.

The new addition will bring the restaurant’s seafood, fried chicken and other fast food options to Silver Mill Shopping Center, offering ample parking and easy access to major thoroughfares—making it an ideal spot for takeout and delivery, though less so for those on foot.

Launched by Maher Ayad in 2020, Big Sharks currently operates locations at 3434 W. North Ave. and 5653 N. 76th St. The upcoming restaurant will replace Buddy’s Pizza & Steak, also owned by Ayad.

Yousef Daraghma is a partner in the new venture.

Ayad said he chose the 1,682-square-foot location as a strategic growth area for the chain. “I was kind of seeking that area out there because of the franchise distance,” he said, noting that he doesn’t operate any other businesses nearby.

Among its quick-service, mostly fried menu items, Big Sharks offers catfish, ocean perch, salmon, tilapia, shrimp and cod — all served with fries, coleslaw and bread. Chicken-based options include traditional and boneless wings, nuggets, tenders and gizzards.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Hot dogs are listed under sandwiches at Big Sharks — a hot take from Ayad — joining Philly cheesesteak, Italian beef, grilled cheese, gyro burgers, crispy chicken and 10 others in the category.

The restaurant also serves loaded baked potatoes, salads and sides like cheese sticks, hush puppies, okra, fried pickles and more. For dessert, customers can enjoy cheesecake, banana pudding, peach cobbler and taffy grapes — the latter of which gained popularity in Chicago.

A full menu is available to view online.

Ayad said he doesn’t plan to renovate the space but will bring in new equipment before opening. A sign permit is pending before the City of Milwaukee.

Buddy’s Pizza & Steak will continue operations through Dec. 5, according to Ayad, a seasoned restaurateur who also owns Fire Bird, Captain Hook’s Fish and Chicken and Mr. Crab’s Fish & Chicken.

A license application for the new restaurant is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. If approved, Ayad hopes to open at the beginning of 2025.

The restaurant’s proposed hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.