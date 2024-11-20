Satchmo’s to Close in December

Industry veteran Julio Maldonado plans new concept for Bay View sports bar and former Miller tied house.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Satchmo’s, a Bay View sports bar, will close its doors in December after just under a year in business. The space at 182 E. Lincoln Ave. will soon be leased to a new operator, a representative confirmed Tuesday.

“We’re excited to see what comes of it,” the representative told Urban Milwaukee.

The incoming operators, according to a license application, are industry veterans Julio Maldonado and Andres Garcia, owners of Catrina Cafe and Revival. The partners would introduce a brand-new concept for the Bay View space, with plans to open Brown & Gibbs Sports Bar.

The new business leans into its sports theme with a proposed menu of “stadium food” including street tacos, burritos, loaded fries, wings, street corn, quesadillas and pizza. The bar would also offer a full range of alcoholic beverages and a variety of entertainment, according to the application, which requests permission for bands, comedy acts, DJs and games such as darts, pool and pinball.

The sports bar aims to open as soon as possible following Satchmo’s closure. Once open, its proposed hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

A license application is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Sam Burazin opened Satchmo’s in January, following a year-long renovation to the building, which originally served as a tied house for Miller Brewing Company beginning in 1906. The refreshed interior features both high-top and booth seating, plus a spacious patio for use during the warmer months.

The couple own the building, having purchased it in 2023 from Wendell Bennett, the longtime owner of Baby Boomers, which preceded Satchmo’s in the space.

Satchmo’s, serving beer and cocktails, plus a menu of classic pub fare, will continue operations until Dec. 7, closing after the Santa Rampage Bus Tour — the tavern’s version of the Santa Cycle Rampage. The bar is open Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday from 4 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Kitchen hours are slightly abbreviated.

As Maldonado and Garcia prepare to open a new sports bar in Bay View, a similar transition is taking place at their existing business in Walker’s Point.

Rosa Marquez filed a license application on Tuesday for Catrina Cafe, which opened earlier this year at 606 S. 5th St., taking over the former Snifters restaurant and nightclub. Marquez, who has management experience from Fiesta Cafe, previously attempted to launch a tavern, The Last One, at 2901 S. 11th St.

Maldonado and Garcia did not respond to a request for comment.



A previous version of this article included sources who asked to remain unnamed.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.