New Restaurant and Bar Planned for South Side

Fiesta Cafe manager would open The Last One in corner tavern space.

A century-old corner tavern could get new life as a restaurant and bar under a new proposal pending before the City of Milwaukee.

Rosa Marquez recently filed a license application with plans to open The Last One at 2901 S. 11th St., in the Polonia neighborhood.

The 2,688-square-foot space was formerly the site of Shultz’s Tavern, a neighborhood establishment largely surrounded by residential homes. The tavern has since closed and its once welcoming, plant-filled windows have been boarded up — though an Andeker blade sign remains.

Marquez, who is listed as sole owner of the proposed business, brings industry experience from her time as manager of Fiesta Cafe, a Walker’s Point establishment known particularly for its brunch dishes.

Once open, the full-service restaurant and bar expects to generate 50% of its revenue from alcohol sales and 50% from food sales.

The license application notes plans to open later this spring, following an interior remodel including updates to the kitchen, dining room and bar.

Marquez has not yet submitted an occupancy permit for the space, and there are no commercial alteration permits for the address.

According to city records, RIO VILLA LLC purchased the building for the upcoming business in May 2022. Marquez is listed as registered agent for the LLC. The two-story building, originally built in 1912, is currently assessed at $106,500.

The Milwaukee Common Council will need to approve a liquor license for the business before it opens.

The proposed hours for The Last One are Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to midnight and Friday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 a.m., according to the license application.

Marquez did not respond to a request for comment by the time of this article’s publication.

The Last One is slated to open just two blocks from Santurce Sport Bar & Grill. The upcoming, family-owned bar and restaurant plans to serve authentic Puerto Rican dishes in a tiki-themed atmosphere.