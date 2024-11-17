Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

You’ve probably heard Thanksgiving called Turkey Day, but what about Garlic Mashed Potatoes Day, Creamed Corn Day and Green Bean Casserole Day? At Smoke Shack, all of the above apply.

Each year, the restaurant offers customizable pre-cooked meals for the holiday, featuring dishes that put a signature twist on the classics.

Located in the Historic Third Ward at 332 N. Milwaukee St., the Smoke Shack takes orders for everything from heat-and-eat sides to full-meal packages, along with a la carte add-ons and desserts. The restaurant fulfills hundreds of holiday orders annually.

“It’s that time of year again when we get to make the holidays just a bit easier, and more delicious, for our loyal customers who know and love the Smoke Shack Thanksgiving meals,” said Chris Adams, chief operating officer at Benson’s Restaurant Group, in a statement. “This year we have a menu full of holiday classics — whether you’re grabbing a complete meal or just need an extra side to bring to the dinner table.”

The 2024 menu includes half bone-in smoked turkey, garlic mashed potatoes, brandy cranberry sauce, cornbread muffins, creamed corn, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie. Each item is available for a la carte ordering or as a Thanksgiving dinner package for six, priced at $159.

It’s a pared-down selection compared to last year’s menu, which, in addition to turkey and traditional sides, featured smoked boneless whole ham, baby back ribs, pulled Amish chicken, mac and cheese and two types of pie.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Pre-orders are now open for pick-up on Tuesday, Nov. 26 or Wednesday, Nov. 27 during normal business hours, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. All items will be cold at the time of pickup with reheating instructions provided. The final day to place an order is Nov. 24.

Smoke Shack also plans to offer pre-order Christmas meals. Details for the December holiday will be announced at a later date.

Benson’s Restaurant Group, a division of Marcus Investments, operates Smoke Shack, as well as The Bridgewater Modern Grill, The Edison, Onesto, Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria and AJ Bombers. The group is also the franchisor of the Zaffiro’s Pizza brand.

Big Sharks Fish & Chicken Opening Third Location

Read the full article

Trackside Tavern Opening on Granville Road

Sometimes, fulfilling a lifelong dream is as simple as being in the right place at the right time—so long as you bring nearly three decades of experience with you. No one knows that better than Kelly Westerhausen. The veteran bartender, who began her career at just 17, is now preparing to open her own business, Kelly’s Trackside Inn. “It’s always been my dream to own a bar,” said Westerhausen, who’s spent 28 years working her way across Milwaukee’s bar scene, racking up valuable skills and legions of loyal followers. Kelly’s Trackside Inn, located at 8762 N. Granville Rd., has previously operated as Irie Palace, a Jamaican restaurant, and Batzler’s Trackside Inn.

Read the full article

Bartolotta’s Expanding, Remodeling Lake Park Bistro

The Bartolotta Restaurants is planning a series of updates to the 100-year-old building that houses Lake Park Bistro as the restaurant approaches its 30th anniversary. But diners are unlikely to notice the changes — at least, not from their seats in the dining room. Construction documents, originally filed in 2022, outline plans to expand the restaurant’s kitchen, install an outdoor cooler and freezer, add a new exterior staircase and restore flooring throughout the building, 3133 E. Newberry Blvd. Bartolotta has enlisted Sean Maher of Madisen Maher Architects to oversee the project’s design. “The Bartolotta Restaurants is committed to investing in the upkeep and charm of the historic, over 100-year-old building that houses Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro,” a representative told Urban Milwaukee in a statement. “In preparation for the beloved restaurant’s 30th anniversary in 2025, the company remains steadfast in preserving the venue that has served as a beacon for elevating the social fabric of our community for so many years.”

Read the full article

Steak and Lobster Restaurant Proposed for Brown Deer Road

While many chefs glean inspiration from their elders — mothers, fathers, grandparents and other mentors with a special touch in the kitchen — Cancer Brown looks to her son. The pair have worked side-by-side for years, but their relationship didn’t follow the typical teaching dynamic. “I kind of got into it because my son is a chef,” Brown said. “He always helped me with the family meals and stuff like that, so I guess he just picked it up from there. I came in helping him and found a niche for it. I just enjoy cooking.” After 15 years in the industry managing a Rocky Rococo restaurant, Brown is preparing to take things to the next level with her own establishment.

Read the full article

New Pub & Grill to Replace Smokey’s Lounge

Southsiders may be familiar with Salas’ Bar, which operates a lively establishment on the corner of S. 8th and W. Becher streets. Throughout its two years in business, the corner tavern has attracted customers with neon lighting, upbeat music and shrimp-topped micheladas. Soon, it will have a sibling. Owner Agustin Salas Macias and his business partner, Jose Marquez, plan to open Salas Pub & Grill at 2179 S. 16th St., the current site of Smokey’s Lounge. On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Licenses Committee recommended approval for the business, which is set to open in early December with a full bar, entertainment and a menu of casual Mexican and American eats.

Read the full article

Southside Steakhouse Becoming Colombian Restaurant

Asadero Fiesta Garibaldi is preparing for a major transformation. After just over a year in business, the Mexican steakhouse, 3086 S. 20th St., plans to rebrand as a Fiesta Columbia [sic] restaurant and bar. The reimagined business will collaborate with a Colombian chef to offer traditional dishes such as arepas and empanadas, while the restaurant space will be outfitted with themed decor. The building itself already reflects the shift, having been repainted yellow, blue and red — the colors of the Colombian flag. Owner Valdemar Escobar said the change is driven by a need in the neighborhood.

Read the full article

Wingstop Opening Southside Restaurant

Wingstop is making plans to open its fourth Milwaukee restaurant in the Historic Mitchell Street neighborhood, according to an occupancy permit submitted to the city. The new location will bring the popular chicken wing chain to 1844 S. 15th St., joining a lineup of nearby fast food eateries. Operated by ARS Brands, Wingstop is expected to offer its signature menu of classic and boneless chicken wings, chicken tenders, sandwiches, hand-cut fries and more. Applicant Asif Rajabali, CEO of ARS Brands, has filed a series of permits for updates to the 1,347-square-foot commercial space, most recently home to an H&R Block tax office. An occupancy permit, filed Nov. 7, follows plans for sign installation, plumbing work and other changes.

Read the full article

Vietnamese Restaurant For Northwest Side

Milwaukee’s far Northwest Side could soon have a new spot for authentic Vietnamese cuisine. Industry veteran Mailou Vang recently submitted a proposal to open Yang Kitchen at 8301 W. Silver Spring Dr. The restaurant is set to replace Open Doors Learning Center, a daycare facility, according to a license application. Vang, also the building owner, has been working on the restaurant since mid-2023. Construction, including kitchen hood installation and plumbing work, is underway for the 4,400-square-foot commercial space. A tentative menu for Yang Kitchen includes pho, pork belly, chicken, egg rolls, spring rolls, papaya salad, fish and sticky rice. The restaurant has no plans to serve alcohol; instead, guests can expect a variety of bubble tea.

Read the full article

Malaysian Restaurant Coming to South Side

Taste Amir’s Roti, housed in an eye-catching, bright green truck, has been serving meals on wheels since 2020. Now, owners of the mobile restaurant plan to open a new, permanent location on the South Side. Owners Amir Ahmad Bin Mohamed Ali and Majedah Yusuf are preparing to launch a brick-and-mortar restaurant at 3101 S. 15th Pl. It would mark the first Milwaukee location for husband-and-wife team, who previously owned a restaurant in Malaysia. The restaurant would offer an expanded menu with options for both dine-in and takeout, building on the concept’s Malaysian and American focus to include dishes from Burmese and Thai cuisines. Currently, Taste Amir’s Roti is known for its namesake dish, a round flatbread with roots in India, often served as an accompaniment to grilled meats, stews and curries. Other popular items include fried noodles, coconut rice and biryani.

Read the full article

All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Proposed for Westown

Andy Zheng was searching for a place to eat. Instead, he found inspiration — and the ideal location — for a new restaurant. The entrepreneur, who owns three Fusion Poke restaurants throughout Milwaukee, plans to expand his portfolio with ZX Sushi, an all-you-can-eat restaurant set to open at 823 N. 2nd St., in the former Crab It Your Way. “We were in the downtown area walking around … and saw this place,” Zheng told Urban Milwaukee via email. “I was thinking to myself that it was a perfect place for something. There’s not many options for all you can eat sushi in the downtown area, so it seemed like a good chance to bring more options.” Unlike his quick-service poke restaurants, ZX Sushi will offer a more formal dining experience with sit-down service and a “unique, modern design,” featuring wood furnishings and low, intimate lighting, Zheng said.

Read the full article

See Inside Mutual Market, Now Open in East Town

The lights are on and the shelves are stocked at Mutual Market, a high-end convenience store that opened this week at the Northwestern Mutual campus in downtown Milwaukee. Located at base of the company’s 32-story Tower and Commons building, the market welcomed its first customers on Monday, Nov. 11. With both a street-facing entrance at 805 E. Mason St. and direct access from inside the tower, the store is designed to serve both Northwestern Mutual employees and the general public. Customers can expect a broad inventory of fresh produce, pasta, sauces, olive oil, spices, cheese, snacks and household essentials such as toiletries, medicine and cleaning products. An on-site cafe offers coffee and espresso from Midwestern brands including Colectivo and Stone Creek, along with tea, smoothies, sandwiches and salads, breakfast pastries and more.

Read the full article

McCoco’s Offers Tasty Caribbean Fare

I found McCoco’s Caribbean Restaurant in West Allis thanks to a tip from a friend who immigrated to Milwaukee from Colombia. This relatively new Caribbean-Puerto Rican-Dominican restaurant has a tasty selection of dishes that run the gamut from Miami Tacos to the traditional Puerto Rican Mofongo. As soon as my companion and I were seated, a server brought a small complementary bowl of creamy chicken noodle soup filled with potato, carrots, pasta and chicken. My companion’s remark that it literally melted in her mouth summed up our reactions to this delicious and unexpected starter. It was also a fine introduction to the $8.95 lunch special available Tuesday to Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. We checked the menu and noted that the price of the $8.95 Mofongo, for example, rose to $15.95 after 4:00. According to our server, the lunch entrée will be identical to the dinner entrée and the only difference is the price. Mcfongo, a classic Puerto Rican dish, was a silo-like cylinder of cooked and smashed plantains that had been combined with crisp chicharrones and “secret” spices. Then they were formed into the tower that hinted of pork from the crushed chicharrones. At lunch you have your choice of protein: Fried Pork Shoulder, Pork Chops, Steak with Grilled Onions, Chicken Breast or McCoco’s Wings. The steak had a lot of good meaty flavor; the onions were lightly grilled, a shredded lettuce salad with a colorful dressing added a bright note to the plate, and two dipping sauces introduced more flavor if you wanted to dip the meat or sauce the tower. The variety of sauces they offer at McCoco’s are not fancy but they are tasty and just right for whatever is on the plate. For example, with the steak they served a small dish of melted American cheese, most likely Velveeta, and a dish of something they call “mayoketchup.” This is a traditional Caribbean sauce and the combination of mayonnaise and ketchup that we were served was exactly what it was.

Read the full article

Coffee Truck Joining Southside Food Park

Just months after first hitting the streets of West Allis, Elevate Coffee is ready to raise the (espresso) bar at Zócalo Food Park. The mobile café, operated by Ana Gonzalez, plans to take up residence at the southside dining hub, 636 S. 6th St., according to a license application filed Tuesday. Elevate’s menu focuses on classic coffee and espresso drinks—americano, cappuccino, latte, mocha, macchiato—as well as cold brew, chai, matcha and a selection of smoothies and blended frappes. Gonzalez also infuses her menu with flavors inspired by her Mexican heritage. Signature lattes include horchata, tres leches and dulce de leche, while non-coffee drinks such as atole and Abuelita Mexican hot chocolate cater to a broad range of tastes.

Read the full article