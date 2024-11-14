Trackside Tavern Opening on Granville Road

New owner bringing fish fry, homemade soup and full bar program to northwest corner of Milwaukee.

Sometimes, fulfilling a lifelong dream is as simple as being in the right place at the right time—so long as you bring nearly three decades of experience with you.

No one knows that better than Kelly Westerhausen. The veteran bartender, who began her career at just 17, is now preparing to open her own business, Kelly’s Trackside Inn.

“It’s always been my dream to own a bar,” said Westerhausen, who’s spent 28 years working her way across Milwaukee’s bar scene, racking up valuable skills and legions of loyal followers.

Kelly’s Trackside Inn, located at 8762 N. Granville Rd., has previously operated as Irie Palace, a Jamaican restaurant, and Batzler’s Trackside Inn.

The space first caught Westerhausen’s attention when she began a job across the street, at Bar 107. She took an immediate interest and shared her contact information with the property owners, identified online as the James A Batzler Living Trust.

Last summer, she received a call “out of the blue” to ask if she was still interested. For Westerhausen, the decision was a no-brainer, and she wasted no time diving into the project.

Throughout the past three months, she has remodeled the entire 3,751-square-foot tavern, painting, sanding, staining and installing new floors throughout the space. She also plans to bring in new furniture, tables and lights.

And yes, she did it all herself.

In addition to a full bar, Kelly’s Trackside Inn will offer a robust food program, serving homemade chicken dumpling soup and fish fry, as well as a weekly pork chop special with mashed potatoes, priced at just $7.

The tavern, which includes a pool table, will also cater to third-shift workers, many of whom connected with Westerhausen during her time at Bar 107.

“I know a lot of the third-shifters — I grew up with them,” she said, noting that she’s formed relationships with employees from Arandell, Coca-Cola, Snap-on and other companies in the area. And they’re just as enthusiastic about the new venture as Westerhausen.

In fact, when she posted news of the upcoming tavern to Facebook, a handful of customers arrived at 7 a.m. the following morning, hoping to patronize the bar.

But they’ll have to wait a little longer. A license application for Kelly’s Trackside Inn is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council, though the Licenses Committee recommended approval on Tuesday.

Westerhausen has a target opening date at the beginning of December. Her proposed hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Photos

