Kitchen 11 Eleven is proposed for the former Upscale Galleria on city's Far Northwest Side.

While many chefs glean inspiration from their elders — mothers, fathers, grandparents and other mentors with a special touch in the kitchen — Cancer Brown looks to her son.

The pair have worked side-by-side for years, but their relationship didn’t follow the typical teaching dynamic.

“I kind of got into it because my son is a chef,” Brown said. “He always helped me with the family meals and stuff like that, so I guess he just picked it up from there. I came in helping him and found a niche for it. I just enjoy cooking.”

After 15 years in the industry managing a Rocky Rococo restaurant, Brown is preparing to take things to the next level with her own establishment.

Brown’s restaurant, Kitchen 11 Eleven, is slated to open by early 2025 at 6800 W. Brown Deer Rd. The space was formerly occupied by Upscale Galleria, which briefly operated in early 2024.

The previous restaurant made a number of aesthetic updates to the 2,928-square-foot restaurant space — many of which Brown plans to leave unchanged.

“I’m pretty much going to keep it the same,” she said, noting that fresh paint and new furniture will make the space feel more like her own.

Brown said her menu will focus on comfort food, featuring indulgent dishes like steak and lobster. She’ll also serve pasta and hopes to incorporate some soul food favorites, but doesn’t want to bite off more than she can chew, so to speak.

“That’s a whole other business right there,” she said. “So I’m working out the kinks on that.”

The restaurant will also have a craft cocktail program, thanks to a partnership with a talented — but unnamed — mixologist. “She has her own specialty cocktails,” Brown said. “She’s a great person, and she makes very good drinks.”

Kitchen 11 Eleven will emphasize full-service dining, with space to accommodate up to 30 customers at once, plus additional bar seating. However, Brown said she’s open to offering carryout meals.

“If they want to take it to go, then that’s absolutely fine with me.”

Regardless, Brown said she hopes to create a welcoming space to gather, eat and relax. “I just want a nice, family-oriented place where you can come, enjoy yourself, bring your kids and have good food and good company.”

As Brown navigates the permitting process, her target opening date is set for January 2025, if not before. “The sooner, the better,” she said.

A license application for Kitchen 11 Eleven is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. If approved, the restaurant’s proposed hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to midnight and Friday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m.

