Coffee Truck Joining Southside Food Park

Elevate Coffee is making plans to open at Zocalo.

Just months after first hitting the streets of West Allis, Elevate Coffee is ready to raise the (espresso) bar at Zócalo Food Park.

The mobile café, operated by Ana Gonzalez, plans to take up residence at the southside dining hub, 636 S. 6th St., according to a license application filed Tuesday.

Elevate’s menu focuses on classic coffee and espresso drinks—americano, cappuccino, latte, mocha, macchiato—as well as cold brew, chai, matcha and a selection of smoothies and blended frappes.

Gonzalez also infuses her menu with flavors inspired by her Mexican heritage. Signature lattes include horchata, tres leches and dulce de leche, while non-coffee drinks such as atole and Abuelita Mexican hot chocolate cater to a broad range of tastes.

To eat, the Elevate offers breakfast sandwiches and pastries.

The truck itself is a testament to Gonzalez’s tenacity. After a hit-and-run damaged her cake shop and café, Piece of Love, in February, she launched Elevate as a way to rise above the setback, earn money to rebuild her storefront and stay connected with her regulars.

More importantly, the venture has expanded Gonzalez’s reach, with the truck’s mobility allowing her to connect with an even wider customer base throughout the Milwaukee area.

Although it’s typically parked at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and 68th Street in West Allis, Elevate is taking a hiatus until Nov. 15, when it will return to its usual corner from 6:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. The next day, Nov. 16, the truck will be stationed at Lincoln Warehouse, 2018 S. 1st St., from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the Handmade Holiday Craft & Vendor Market.

Later in the month, Elevate is scheduled for appearances at Deer District and Discovery World. A detailed calendar is available to view online.

The coffee truck will be the only coffee-focused business at Zocalo, which is currently home to Pallino Burger, Ikigai Izakaya, Las Virellas, Scratch Ice Cream, Ruby’s Bagels, Modern Maki, Mazorca Tacos, Hot Box Pizza and Anytime Arepa.

The food park, tavern and community gathering space is led by Jesus Gonzalez.

Once open, Elevate plans to operate Tuesday through Friday from 6:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ana Gonzalez did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

