Vietnamese Restaurant For Northwest Side

Owner of M. Y. Bubble Tea will open Yang's Kitchen at 83rd and Silver Spring.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s far Northwest Side could soon have a new spot for authentic Vietnamese cuisine. Industry veteran Mailou Vang recently submitted a proposal to open Yang Kitchen at 8301 W. Silver Spring Dr.

The restaurant is set to replace Open Doors Learning Center, a daycare facility, according to a license application.

Vang, also the building owner, has been working on the restaurant since mid-2023. Construction, including kitchen hood installation and plumbing work, is underway for the 4,400-square-foot commercial space.

A tentative menu for Yang Kitchen includes pho, pork belly, chicken, egg rolls, spring rolls, papaya salad, fish and sticky rice. The restaurant has no plans to serve alcohol; instead, guests can expect a variety of bubble tea.

The boba-filled beverage is a tie-in to Vang’s existing business, M.Y. Bubble Tea. The cafe and restaurant, specializing in Lao cuisine, is located within Phongsavan Market at 6300 N. 76th St.

Yang Kitchen is billed as a full-service restaurant with dedicated on-site seating for diners. However, it may also function as a quick-service deli, offering pre-made meals for takeout.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

In addition to its main dining area, the restaurant plans to feature a basement-level banquet hall for large or private gatherings.

A license application for Yang Kitchen is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. If approved, Vang aims to open the restaurant in March 2025. Once open, proposed hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Vang did not provide a comment but said she plans to share more information about the business at a later date.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.