Sophie Bolich

Vietnamese Restaurant For Northwest Side

Owner of M. Y. Bubble Tea will open Yang's Kitchen at 83rd and Silver Spring.

By - Nov 12th, 2024 12:48 pm
Site of future Yang's Kitchen, 8301 W. Silver Spring Dr. Photo taken Nov. 12, 2024 by Sophie Bolich.

Site of future Yang’s Kitchen, 8301 W. Silver Spring Dr. Photo taken Nov. 12, 2024 by Sophie Bolich.

Milwaukee’s far Northwest Side could soon have a new spot for authentic Vietnamese cuisine. Industry veteran Mailou Vang recently submitted a proposal to open Yang Kitchen at 8301 W. Silver Spring Dr.

The restaurant is set to replace Open Doors Learning Center, a daycare facility, according to a license application.

Vang, also the building owner, has been working on the restaurant since mid-2023. Construction, including kitchen hood installation and plumbing work, is underway for the 4,400-square-foot commercial space.

A tentative menu for Yang Kitchen includes pho, pork belly, chicken, egg rolls, spring rolls, papaya salad, fish and sticky rice. The restaurant has no plans to serve alcohol; instead, guests can expect a variety of bubble tea.

The boba-filled beverage is a tie-in to Vang’s existing business, M.Y. Bubble Tea. The cafe and restaurant, specializing in Lao cuisine, is located within Phongsavan Market at 6300 N. 76th St.

Yang Kitchen is billed as a full-service restaurant with dedicated on-site seating for diners. However, it may also function as a quick-service deli, offering pre-made meals for takeout.

In addition to its main dining area, the restaurant plans to feature a basement-level banquet hall for large or private gatherings.

A license application for Yang Kitchen is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. If approved, Vang aims to open the restaurant in March 2025. Once open, proposed hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Vang did not provide a comment but said she plans to share more information about the business at a later date.

Sample Map

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.

Categories: Food & Drink

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us