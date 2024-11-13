Southside Steakhouse Becoming Colombian Restaurant

Asadero Fiesta Garibaldi will reopen as Fiesta Columbia, with new owner, menu and hours.

Asadero Fiesta Garibaldi is preparing for a major transformation. After just over a year in business, the Mexican steakhouse, 3086 S. 20th St., plans to rebrand as a Fiesta Columbia [sic] restaurant and bar.

The reimagined business will collaborate with a Colombian chef to offer traditional dishes such as arepas and empanadas, while the restaurant space will be outfitted with themed decor.

The building itself already reflects the shift, having been repainted yellow, blue and red — the colors of the Colombian flag.

Owner Valdemar Escobar said the change is driven by a need in the neighborhood.

“The South American community is getting big, but they don’t have a special place to go,” he said. “We’ve changed everything around the place, imported all the decorations from Colombia. It’s gorgeous.”

The business, part of the Fiesta Garibaldi Restaurant Group, appeared before the Milwaukee Licenses Committee on Tuesday, where Escobar shared his vision for the restaurant. He also requested to transfer ownership to his daughter, Melissa Escobar. Together, the pair own a total of eight restaurants (four of which have faced legal issues).

In recent years, Melissa has focused on growing her brand, Mex Avenue, which operates locations in Wauwatosa and at Crossroads Collective. Now, she’s set to expand her portfolio with the Colombian restaurant.

“We’re excited to bring a new concept into the community and city,” Melissa told committee members. “We definitely want to bring in the Colombian concept and make it alive and known.”

Alderman Scott Spiker expressed support for the business, noting that the Escobar family has always been “very responsive.”

“I’ve always had a very good experience with the Escobars,” he said. “They’re very good business owners, so I’m happy to support them.”

The new restaurant will operate with expanded hours, opening early in the morning for breakfast service and continuing until late at night during the weekends.

Its menu will feature a variety of South American dishes, according to Valdemar, who listed empanadas, arepas, tamales, lechones, yucca, tostones, carne a la llanera and churrasco as possible offerings. For breakfast, the restaurant will serve huevos pericos, or Colombian-style fried eggs.

Guests can also expect a selection of steakhouse favorites to carry over from the previous establishment.

Fiesta Columbia occupies two levels of the southside building, providing approximately 1,600 square feet of dining space. Escobar Properties, LLC is the building’s owner.

After securing the committee’s recommendation for its license Tuesday, Fiesta Columbia will head to the full council for final approval later this month. Its proposed hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Escobar Faced Federal Investigation

The latest update from Fiesta Garibaldi follows a federal investigation of Valdemar Escobar, which found willful violations of federal Fair Labor Standards at his four Chicken Palace restaurants between March 7, 2021, and March 8, 2023.

The violations included paying employees straight-time rates for overtime hours, failing to pay the required minimum wage, and not maintaining complete and accurate time records, according to a report released in October.

As a result, the business was ordered to repay $442,140 to 29 employees​.

Asadero Fiesta Garibaldi was not among those restaurants involved in the judgement.

Photos

