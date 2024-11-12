Wingstop Opening Southside Restaurant

Chicken wing chain's fourth such restaurant in city, on Historic Mitchell Street, adds to list of 2,000 found globally.

Wingstop is making plans to open its fourth Milwaukee restaurant in the Historic Mitchell Street neighborhood, according to an occupancy permit submitted to the city.

The new location will bring the popular chicken wing chain to 1844 S. 15th St., joining a lineup of nearby fast food eateries.

Operated by ARS Brands, Wingstop is expected to offer its signature menu of classic and boneless chicken wings, chicken tenders, sandwiches, hand-cut fries and more.

Applicant Asif Rajabali, CEO of ARS Brands, has filed a series of permits for updates to the 1,347-square-foot commercial space, most recently home to an H&R Block tax office. An occupancy permit, filed Nov. 7, follows plans for sign installation, plumbing work and other changes.

The restaurant space is part of a 9,790-square-foot building that also houses Pizza Hut — also serving wings — along with a fitness center and an electronics store, which are both permanently closed.

ARS Brands is a franchise operator headquartered in Illinois, specializing in managing Dunkin’ and Wingstop locations. The company has a portfolio of over 100 restaurant locations across Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois and Texas.

Founded in Garland, Texas in 1994, Wingstop has gained widespread popularity for its Buffalo-style wings, which are available in flavors like garlic parmesan, Louisiana rub, spicy Korean Q and others. The company began offering franchise opportunities in 1997.

Wingstop now has 2,000 restaurants across the globe, according to its website, including Milwaukee locations on Good Hope Road, Capitol Drive and Milwaukee Street.

The upcoming location plans to provide both dine-in and takeout services, the application states. Its proposed hours are 10:30 a.m. to midnight Monday through Sunday.

A representative of ARS Brands did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

