Bartolotta’s Expanding, Remodeling Lake Park Bistro

Restaurant getting far more than a new coat of paint for its 30th anniversary.

The Bartolotta Restaurants is planning a series of updates to the 100-year-old building that houses Lake Park Bistro as the restaurant approaches its 30th anniversary. But diners are unlikely to notice the changes — at least, not from their seats in the dining room.

Construction documents, originally filed in 2022, outline plans to expand the restaurant’s kitchen, install an outdoor cooler and freezer, add a new exterior staircase and restore flooring throughout the building, 3133 E. Newberry Blvd.

Bartolotta has enlisted Sean Maher of Madisen Maher Architects to oversee the project’s design.

“The Bartolotta Restaurants is committed to investing in the upkeep and charm of the historic, over 100-year-old building that houses Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro,” a representative told Urban Milwaukee in a statement. “In preparation for the beloved restaurant’s 30th anniversary in 2025, the company remains steadfast in preserving the venue that has served as a beacon for elevating the social fabric of our community for so many years.”

The updates will focus on the building’s northwest side, where the restaurant’s 757-square-foot kitchen is located. The proposed addition would expand the space by 283 square feet, according to construction documents, while making it “more efficient and functional.”

The outdoor walk-in cooler and freezer, located near the north service entrance, will be hidden behind an existing wall. Additional changes will be designed to blend in with the existing building.

First opened in 1995, the French bistro occupies 6,264 square feet within a historic building in Lake Park. It’s one of eight full-service Bartolotta restaurants, led by Paul Bartolotta, located in the Milwaukee area

The Bartolotta Restaurants recently announced new leadership at two of its other locations, with Tracy Spreck named general manager of Bacchus, a fine dining restaurant, and Carly Goldmann as general manager of Joey Gerard’s.

A representative also expressed the group’s excitement for Lake Park Bistro’s upcoming anniversary.

“The Bartolotta Restaurants looks forward to celebrating this momentous occasion with the countless guests who have shared a lifetime of memories and meals at Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro.”

