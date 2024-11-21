Biggby Coffee Sets Red Arrow Grand Opening Date

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new coffee shop is set to open at Red Arrow Park just in time for ice skating season. Biggby Coffee, which overlooks the park’s “Slice of Ice” rink, will serve its first official customers on Monday, Nov. 25 with a slate of specials to mark the long-awaited launch.

The business, run by franchisees Curtis Grace and Keith Washington, replaces Starbucks at 920 N. Water St. The previous cafe operated for nearly 20 years before its November 2023 closure.

With more than 400 locations in 13 states, Biggby offers a variety of coffee and espresso beverages, along with blended drinks, teas and boba. A food menu for the counter-service establishment includes waffle breakfast sandwiches, baked goods, bagels and packaged snacks.

Guests can expect discounts on food and drinks during Biggby’s first week in business, with a handful of lucky customers winning free coffee for the rest of the year.

Opening week specials include buy one get one free drinks on Nov. 25 and a free bragel (breakfast bagel) with drink purchase Nov. 26.

On Nov. 27, $1 from every cup sold will be donated to the Milwaukee Humane Society.

The cafe will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, but will reopen the following day with a GOLD cup deal, granting every tenth customer free coffee for the remainder of 2024, while supplies last.

Even better, the cafe is offering free drinks on Friday, Nov. 22 for employee training purposes. Every beverage on the Biggby menu will be available free of charge from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The deal is limited to one drink per customer, and does not include food.

Grace and Washington oversee multiple Biggby stores under their entity, Cream City Ventures, LLC. They also have a location in Franklin, and are pursuing another in Cudahy.

The chain also operates in Pewaukee and is planning a new location in West Allis. Biggby has seven locations in Wisconsin, according to the company’s website.

Bob Fish and Michael McFall founded Biggby Coffee in 1995 in East Lansing, Michigan.

