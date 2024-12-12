Sophie Bolich

New Boba Cafe Planned for Third Street Market Hall

A popcorn vendor is also in the works at the downtown food hall.

By - Dec 12th, 2024 04:33 pm
Hawker stalls at 3rd Street Market Hall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave. Photo taken Feb. 5, 2024 by Sophie Bolich.

Craft Boba is set to join the burgeoning bubble tea scene in Milwaukee, with plans to open at 3rd Street Market Hall in early 2025.

The concept, led by husband-and-wife team Zaw Naing Win and Khin Sabei Win, plans to occupy one of the food hall’s smaller hawker stalls, replacing Shuckers Crab Shack & Oyster Bar.

The owners of Shuckers have not yet announced a closing date for the 3rd Street location; however, they’re moving forward with a new venture, Wok on Campus, near Marquette University.

Once open, Craft Boba plans to serve fruit and milk teas in flavors like mango, passion fruit, taro, matcha and Oreo, according to a proposed menu. Milkshakes, including strawberry, banana and mocha varieties, will also be available. Visitors will be able to customize their drinks with toppings like boba pearls, flavored jellies and more.

Craft Boba, whose license application is pending city approval, would be the latest addition to a growing number of Milwaukee establishments specializing in the popular Taiwanese drink.

While boba cafés began popping up locally around 2016, the trend has exploded in recent years, with numerous brands including Elite Boba MKETsaocaa, Taichi Bubble Tea, Vida Boba and others now operating across the city.

Craft Boba plans to operate Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to a license application.

Another vendor, Pop City Gourmet Popcorn, is preparing to open just steps away, on the far west side of the market hall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave. The newly constructed stall is located across from Dawg City and shares the same owners.

An occupancy permit lists Kenneth Hughes as the operator for the concept, which will serve movie theater-style popcorn. Hughes operates Dawg City with his wife Tonya.

Neither of the Craft Boba owners responded to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Site of future Pop City Gourmet Popcorn. Photo taken Dec. 12, 2024 by Sophie Bolich.

