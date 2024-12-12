New Boba Cafe Planned for Third Street Market Hall

A popcorn vendor is also in the works at the downtown food hall.

Craft Boba is set to join the burgeoning bubble tea scene in Milwaukee, with plans to open at 3rd Street Market Hall in early 2025.

The concept, led by husband-and-wife team Zaw Naing Win and Khin Sabei Win, plans to occupy one of the food hall’s smaller hawker stalls, replacing Shuckers Crab Shack & Oyster Bar.

Once open, Craft Boba plans to serve fruit and milk teas in flavors like mango, passion fruit, taro, matcha and Oreo, according to a proposed menu. Milkshakes, including strawberry, banana and mocha varieties, will also be available. Visitors will be able to customize their drinks with toppings like boba pearls, flavored jellies and more.

Craft Boba, whose license application is pending city approval, would be the latest addition to a growing number of Milwaukee establishments specializing in the popular Taiwanese drink.

While boba cafés began popping up locally around 2016, the trend has exploded in recent years, with numerous brands including Elite Boba MKE, Tsaocaa, Taichi Bubble Tea, Vida Boba and others now operating across the city.

Craft Boba plans to operate Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to a license application.

Neither of the Craft Boba owners responded to a request for comment by the time of publication.

