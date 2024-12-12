Chinese-American Restaurant Planned for Marquette Campus

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Quick, comforting meals are in high demand at Marquette University as temperatures plummet and final exams loom. If all goes according to plan, a new Chinese and American dining option will arrive on campus just in time for the spring semester, putting those cravings to rest.

Wok On Campus is proposed to open in January at 1617 W. Wells St., replacing Gray Jett Cafe, which left the building in August.

Lasaunia Griffin and Albert Yee are behind the new venture, which will focus on casual dining options such as hamburgers, french fries, fried rice and a selection of seafood — a carryover from the partners’ Shuckers Crab Shack & Oyster Bar, which operates at 3rd Street Market Hall.

Wok On Campus is just the latest venture from Yee, a four-decade industry veteran whose work may be most familiar among festival-goers and sports fans. Yee also owns Bubble Waffle Milwaukee, located inside the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, and MilWOKee Asian Street Food, a concessions concept.

“We’ve done different festivals, Summerfest, the state fair farmers markets — anything you can think of, we’ve done it there in Milwaukee,” said Griffin, noting that she has worked closely with Yee for years as a manager and silent partner, and considers him a mentor.

She said the upcoming restaurant will primarily focus on Chinese cuisine, with some American dishes rounding out the menu. The concept aims to become a “steady, consistent” dining option at Marquette, following the closure of four on-campus restaurants in the past year and a half.

Griffin said she originally hoped to open Wok On Campus in the former Sobelman’s Pub & Grill, 1601 W. Wells St., but the university had other plans for the building.

Instead, the restaurant will open a few doors down. The 1,344-square-foot restaurant space can accommodate up to 30 for dine-in service, according to Griffin. The counter-service business will also offer meals for carryout.

Before opening, the partners plan to streamline and refresh the space, incorporating their signature orange and black color scheme to create a “sleek” new look, Griffin said.

A license application for Wok On Campus is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. If approved, the restaurant’s proposed hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

