New Third Ward Tower Lands First Restaurant

Periodic pop-ups at Birch take turns adding intrigue to the Midwestern-focused restaurant, swapping out homey, hearth-fired chicken for briny oysters and ember-roasted walleye for steak au poivre.

One of the restaurant’s recurring concepts, a French bistro dinner series, is soon relocating to its own dedicated space, securing a permanent spot in Milwaukee’s dynamic dining scene.

Kyle and Meghan Knall, the husband-and-wife team behind Birch, have announced plans to introduce the new restaurant, Cassis, next fall at 333 N. Water St.

Modeled after a French bistro, the new restaurant will prioritize “good food, fine wine and great company,” operating out of a 5,175-square-foot space inside the newly constructed, 31-floor apartment tower in the Historic Third Ward.

Dishes such as moules frites, buttery escargots and heaping trays of charcuterie and seafood will aim to emulate the charms of a traditional brasserie, says a news release, while modern takes on French classics will highlight Knall’s distinctive culinary style.

The restaurant’s ambience, designed in collaboration with Amy Carman Design and Dan Beyer Architects, will mirror its menu, with vintage chandeliers, intricate mosaic tilework and leather banquettes in a spacious dining room that can accommodate up to 200 guests.

Cassis shares its title with a seaside village in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region of France. The name is also used for a type of French blackcurrant liqueur, known for its rich, sweet flavor.

The Knalls, who have called Milwaukee home since 2020, bring more than a half-century of combined industry experience, along with a long list of accolades, to the new venture.

In 2023, Birch was named one of the Best Restaurants in America by The New York Times for its “worldly Midwestern cuisine free of clichés.”

Kyle, who also serves as the Birch’s executive chef, is a two-time semifinalist for the James Beard Foundation Awards, having received nominations for Best Chef: Midwest and Outstanding Chef in recent years.

Before taking the helm at the Milwaukee restaurant, 459 E. Pleasant St., Kyle studied at Birmingham, before working under a number of James Beard award-winning chefs including Frank Stitt of Chez Fonfon and Highlands Bar & Grill and Michael Anthony of Gramercy Tavern.

Kyle later became a partner and executive chef at award-winning restaurants such as Maysville and Kenton’s. He currently serves as the culinary director at Stone Bank Farms in addition to running Birch.

Meghan’s career, meanwhile, has focused on management and front-of-house roles. She brings a hospitality-forward approach to the culture at Birch, says a news release, “where the well-being of staff and the greater Milwaukee community are the utmost priority.” Her previous experience includes positions at Mas (Farmhouse), Almanac, Mas (La Grillade), Corton, Smith & Vine and Tabla.

The new restaurant is expected to open in fall 2025, but guests can get a preview of the concept through Birch’s ongoing French Bistro dinner series. The next installment is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 18, with reservations available to book online.

