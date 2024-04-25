Burger Truck With Bocce Connection Planned For Southside Food Park

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Adam and Derek Anzalone know their way around a bocce court. The brothers and their family head up Anzalone Bocce, which runs leagues throughout the city, including one at Zocalo Food Park.

That’s where they got acquainted with co-founder Jesus Gonzalez and, with a little encouragement, decided to roll with a new venture. This time, on wheels.

The Anzalones are preparing to launch their first food truck, Pallino Burger, in the coming months. The restaurant will be a full-time vendor at Zocalo, 636 S. 6th St., offering handmade sausages, freshly ground burgers and chicken sandwiches, along with sides and a small menu of espresso drinks.

And while the restaurant world is unfamiliar territory for the brothers, Adam is well-versed in food service, particularly butchery, having served as a meat department manager at G. Groppi Food Market for the past 15 years.

The market, which is located just a few miles south in Bay View, will supply all of the sausage and burger meats for the future food truck.

Pallino Burger gets its name from the pallino, a small, white ball that’s tossed first and used as a target in the game of bocce. Though its origins date back to ancient times, bocce has evolved into a popular pastime that can be played nearly anywhere. Italian immigrants are credited with popularizing the game in the United States.

The Italian theme carries through in the food truck’s menu, too.

A tentative list of menu items includes a meatball sandwich, the Bocce Ball Bomber, as well as Italian sausages, grilled or simmered in red sauce and topped with peppers and onions. Another sausage, inspired by Nashville hot chicken, is prepared with a special seasoning rub and served with mayo and pickles.

Diners can also opt for a classic chicken sandwich featuring either grilled or crispy fried chicken topped with mayo and pickles, or the chicken parmigiana, which is dressed up with red sauce and melted Italian cheeses.

The food truck would also offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers featuring a double-stacked patty with ketchup, mustard and pickles, plus the option to add lettuce, tomato and onion.

Side options include french fries, cheese curds and zeppoli (fried dough). The latter will be available only on select days.

For “little paisans” (Italian slang for friends or pals), the truck will offer plain hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chicken bites and an all-beef hot dog.

Pallino Burger also plans to serve drinks including espresso, iced coffee, sparkling water and soda.

Zocalo has been without a burger concept since last fall, when Meat & Co. exited the southside food hub. The previous vendor, a project of Ben Crevensten, served smashburgers, brats and other meat-based sandwiches, along with a selection of vegetarian entrees and sides.

Adam said the food truck is looking to launch in the coming months, as soon as licensing and inspections wrap up. Looking ahead, he said he’s eager to build on Anzalone Bocce’s existing foundation at the food park.

“We just want to be another part of the community at Zocalo,” he said. “We want to contribute to them and what’s going on down there.”

The current vendor lineup at Zocalo includes SANDU, Las Virellas, Scratch Ice Cream, Ruby’s Bagels, Modern Maki, Mazorca Tacos, Hot Box Pizza, Anytime Arepa and the Tavern.

Another new concept, Ikigai Izakaya, is also in the works at Zocalo. The concept, led by brothers Oscar and Ivan Rubio, plans to offer Asian cuisine.

Future updates on both Pallino Burger and Ikigai Izakaya will be posted to Zocalo’s social media page.

This year’s bocce league will begin May 8, with matches to be held Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

