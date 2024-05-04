New Faces in New Places

Urban Milwaukee

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee Announces Jeff Snell to Return as Interim CEO

Thornton-Bias Stepped Down from Leadership

Apr 26th, 2024 by Boys & Girls Clubs of Wisconsin

Cara Consuegra Named Marquette Women’s Basketball Head Coach

Apr 17th, 2024 by Marquette Athletics

Danceworks Announces New Executive Director

Julieane Cook to lead the Danceworks organization

Apr 16th, 2024 by Danceworks Inc.

City of Milwaukee Health Department Names Jefflyn Brown as Deputy Commissioner of Clinical Services

Apr 16th, 2024 by City of Milwaukee Health Department

Gov. Evers Appoints David Casey to Serve as DOR Secretary

Apr 15th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers

Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Announces New Vice President of Marketing and Communications

Stacy Bartsch joins Museum’s Senior Leadership team and will drive the marketing initiatives.

Apr 15th, 2024 by Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

WisGOP Hires Executive Director

The Republican Party of Wisconsin hired Andrew Iverson as its new Executive Director.

Apr 12th, 2024 by Republican Party of Wisconsin

New Hires for BEAR Construction

Apr 11th, 2024 by BEAR Construction Company

North Shore Bank Names New SVP, Chief Credit Officer

North Shore Bank announced John Krostag as the community bank’s new SVP, chief credit officer.

Apr 8th, 2024 by North Shore Bank

Good Karma Brands and 620 WTMJ Announce Brian Noonan Joins Spanning the State with Kristin Brey

Apr 4th, 2024 by Good Karma Brands

North Shore Bank President and CEO Jay McKenna Appointed by Governor Evers to Banking Review Board

Apr 3rd, 2024 by North Shore Bank

Kammy Horne is the new CEO at Mpact (formerly Rail~Volution)

Apr 2nd, 2024 by Mpact: Mobility, Community, Possibility

Julie Gerber joins Bars & Recreation as Director of Sales & Events

Apr 2nd, 2024 by Bars & Recreation

Gov. Evers Appoints Angela Hoven as Pierce County Register of Deeds

Apr 1st, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers

