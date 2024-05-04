New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee Announces Jeff Snell to Return as Interim CEO
Thornton-Bias Stepped Down from Leadership
Apr 26th, 2024 by Boys & Girls Clubs of Wisconsin
Danceworks Announces New Executive Director
Julieane Cook to lead the Danceworks organization
Apr 16th, 2024 by Danceworks Inc.
Gov. Evers Appoints David Casey to Serve as DOR Secretary
Apr 15th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers
Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Announces New Vice President of Marketing and Communications
Stacy Bartsch joins Museum’s Senior Leadership team and will drive the marketing initiatives.
Apr 15th, 2024 by Betty Brinn Children’s Museum
WisGOP Hires Executive Director
The Republican Party of Wisconsin hired Andrew Iverson as its new Executive Director.
Apr 12th, 2024 by Republican Party of Wisconsin
New Hires for BEAR Construction
Apr 11th, 2024 by BEAR Construction Company
North Shore Bank Names New SVP, Chief Credit Officer
North Shore Bank announced John Krostag as the community bank’s new SVP, chief credit officer.
Apr 8th, 2024 by North Shore Bank
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.